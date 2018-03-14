FSS Operators Report 2018 - Benchmarks & Performance Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "FSS
FSS Operators: Benchmarks & Performance Review is the only assessment of
all active and pre-operational FSS operators. The report includes
publicly-listed and privately-held companies, global, regional and
national operators. The result is a detailed profile of each company,
providing exclusive data, expert review, and comprehensive analysis of
both complex publicly-available information and hard-to-obtain private
information.
The size of the FSS market has been relatively stable over the last five
years ($11.3B), but behind this total significant changes have played
out. The market share of the top four operators has gradually eroded to
60%, while three new companies (YahSat, Thaicom and Insat) have joined
the top ten. Twelve new players have emerged in the past five years
including three in 2017 (BRI, BulgariaSat and Telebras) for a total of
46 revenue-generating operators at year-end 2017.
Key Topics Covered
Overview - A mix of performance indicators including
total revenue breakdown, regular transponder revenues by region, regular
transponders leased by application, number of broadcast channels, number
of DTH platforms, video & telecom business ranking.
Performance - Review and analysis of operator's
financial performance over the last five years; total revenue, EBITDA,
EBIT, net income, operating cash flow, capex, backlog, etc. Includes
results up to 3Q17.
Key Clients - A commercial overview, followed by an
overview of key telecom and video customers, and a list of channels by
orbital position.
Recent News & Strategic Positioning - Recent news
and contract announcements, along with strategic positioning.
Satellite Asset - Includes key supply indicators as of
December 2017 such as number of satellites in orbit, available
transponders, HTS capacity (GBPS) in orbit, satellites to be launched by
2020, satellites to reach EOL by 2020, average fleet age (in years).
Includes both regular and HTS capacity supply (where applicable), by
frequency band.
Individual profiles analyzing each of the FSS operators:
-
ABE
-
Asia Broadcast Satellite (ABS)
-
APT Satellite
-
Arabsat
-
Arsat
-
Asia Satellite
-
Avanti Communications
-
Azercosmos
-
China Satcom
-
Echostar Satellite Services
-
Es'haisSat
-
Eutelsat
-
Gazprom Space Systems
-
Hispasat
-
Indosat
-
Insat/ISRO
-
Intelsat
-
SKY Perfect JSAT
-
KazSat
-
KT Sat
-
MEASAT
-
NigComSat
-
Nilesat
-
Optus
-
Telkom (Indonesia)
-
RSCC
-
SES (including O3b)
-
SingTel
-
Spacecom
-
Star One
-
Telenor
-
Telesat
-
Thaicom
-
Turksat
-
Viasat
-
Vinasat
-
YahSat
Mini Profiles:
-
Angosat
-
Aniara
-
AoneSat
-
Bangabandhu
-
Belintersat
-
BRI
-
BulgariaSat
-
CongoSat
-
Kacific
-
LAOSAT
-
LeoSat
-
MEXSAT
-
NBN
-
Nicasat
-
OneWeb
-
PAKSAT
-
PSN
-
RascomStar
-
Supremesat
-
TNSA
-
Ukrkosmos
-
Venesat
-
Visiona
New Mini Profiles:
-
ASAL
-
Global IP
-
Cambodia's Royal Group
