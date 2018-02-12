FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR - MAJOR TRANSACTION: PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited 中 國 軟 實 力 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 139)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR -

MAJOR TRANSACTION:

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES

References are made to (i) the announcement of China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 29 December 2017 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, the entering into of the Agreement between the Vendor and the Purchaser, pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to dispose to the Purchaser the Sale Share and the Sale Loan at the Consideration, which shall be settled by way of allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares by FWF to the Vendor (or such designated party as the Vendor may direct) at the Issue Price on Completion; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 22 January 2018 (the ''Delay Announcement'') in relation to the delay in despatch of the Circular. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among others, (1) further details of the Proposed Disposal and the Proposed Acquisition; (2) financial information of the Group; (3) the valuation report on the Property prepared by an independent professional valuer to the Company; and (4) other information as is required to be contained in the Circular under the Listing Rules together with a notice of the SGM and a form of proxy is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 February 2018.

As additional time is required to finalise the contents of the Circular, including but not limited to the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group combined with the Consideration Shares, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be delayed to be on or before 12 March 2018.

By order of the Board

China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited

Chen Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 February 2018

