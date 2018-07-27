Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Facebook deletes hundreds of posts under German hate-speech law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:51pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: People pose with mobile devices in front of projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Facebook said it had deleted hundreds of offensive posts since a law banning online hate speech came into force in Germany at the start of the year that foresees fines of up to 50 million euros (51.53 million pounds) for failure to comply.

The social network received 1,704 complaints under the law, known in Germany as NetzDG, and removed 262 posts between January and June, Richard Allan, Facebook's vice president for global policy solutions said in a blog.

"Hate speech is not allowed on Facebook," Allan said, adding that the network had removed posts that attacked people who were vulnerable for reasons including ethnicity, nationality, religion or sexual orientation.

Complaints covered a range of alleged offences under Germany's criminal code, including insult, defamation, incitement to hatred and incitement to crime, the report said. Of the posts that were blocked, the largest number was for insult.

Facebook is less popular in Germany than other European countries, with only around two in five internet users logging on each month, according to researchers eMarketer.

That's in part due to collective memories of hate-filled propaganda that date back to Germany's 20th century history of Nazi and Communist rule that don't always sit well with Facebook's broad view on freedom of speech.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced criticism in Germany after saying in a recent interview that Facebook should not delete statements denying that the Holocaust happened - a crime in Germany. He later clarified his remarks.

Facebook has a dedicated team of 65 staff handling complaints under the NetzDG, Allan said, adding that this could be adjusted in line with the number of complaints.

From January to June, Facebook removed a total of around 2.5 million posts that violated its own community standards designed to prevent abusive behaviour on the platform.

"We have taken a very careful look at the German law," Allan wrote in his blog, which was published in German.

"That's why we are convinced that the overwhelming majority of content considered hate speech in Germany, would be removed if it were examined to see whether it violates our community standards."

A lawmaker for Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Tankred Schipanski, said the NetzDG law - which requires social platforms to remove offensive posts within 24 hours - was doing the job for which it was intended.

($1 = 0.8579 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Stephen Powell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:17pSUMMER : Time for Open Roads and Open Cloud Platforms
PU
07:16pBeneath the Surface, a Solid Economy With Room to Run
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pTech, healthcare stocks weigh on Wall Street
RE
07:12pCanada budget surplus jumps in first two months of 2018/19 year
RE
07:12pBayer hits back at new Netflix medical device documentary
RE
07:09pCanada to host meeting on WTO reform, U.S. and China left out for now
RE
07:07pGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
PU
07:07pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Kennedy, Colleagues Warn EPA Against Unfair Reallocation of Small Refinery RFS Obligations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.