Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Factbox - China forms new ministries, overhauls government departments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 03:16am CET

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will merge its banking and insurance regulators and create seven new ministries as part of a broader reform of government departments aimed at making policymaking more efficient.

Here are details of the new ministries and major bureaus and regulatory bodies:

- China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

Will merge banking and insurance regulators and transfer some of their roles to the central bank.

- National markets supervision management bureau

Will take on the roles of State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), and China Food and Drug Administration.

Will also take on pricing supervision and antimonopoly law enforcement role from the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Commerce and State Council.

- Ministry of Natural Resources

Will replace Ministry of Land & Resources, State Oceanic Administration (SOA) and the national surveying and mapping bureau.

- Ecological Environment Ministry

Will succeed the Ministry of Environmental Protection and will take over the role on climate change currently held by the state planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC).

It will also take over water pollution from the Ministry of Land & Resources and agricultural related pollution from the Agriculture Ministry and ocean pollution from the SOA. It will retain the national nuclear safety bureau.

- Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Merges the Ministry of Culture and National Tourism Bureau.

- Ministry of Veterans Affairs

- Agriculture and Rural Affairs Ministry

Will replace Ministry of Agriculture.

* Emergency Management Ministry

Will be in charge of work safety by taking over national safety production supervision management bureau.

* National Health Commission

* International development cooperation agency

Will be responsible for forming policies on foreign aid, as well as granting aid and overseeing its implementation.

* National grain strategic reserves bureau

Will replace national grain bureau and will be in charge of national cotton, sugar and grain reserves.

* Immigration management bureau

Under the Ministry of Public Security.

* National forest and grass bureau

National forest bureau will add grass to its role and take over national resource protection role.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Judy Hua and Shu Zhang; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aJapan to urge G20 for steps to prevent cryptocurrency use for money laundering
RE
05:21aOil prices fall on relentless rise in U.S. crude output
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina to merge regulators, create new ministries in biggest revamp in years
RE
04:58aChina says will strengthen punishment of intellectual property rights violations
RE
04:46aChina SASAC chief - Reform of northeast's state-owned firms will take time
RE
04:23aChina says new agency will improve foreign aid coordination
RE
04:22aYen clings to gains as scandal clouds Abe's outlook
RE
04:22aChina plans new competition regulator in government revamp
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : Melrose raises GKN bid to 8.1 billion pounds in final offer
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : CANADA'S TRUDEAU TELLS METAL WORKERS: 'We have your backs'
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Geico to Stop Using Education and Occupation in Setting Auto Rates i..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.