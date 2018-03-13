Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Factbox - Main economic forecasts in UK budget

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:06pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond on Tuesday gave an update on Britain's finances and economic outlook.

Below is an outline of the main forecasts:

ECONOMIC GROWTH, INFLATION

The OBR set out another muted outlook for Britain's economy. Economic growth is expected to be 1.5 percent in 2018, up from a November forecast of 1.4 percent, and 1.3 percent in 2019 and 2020 - unchanged from the earlier projection.

For 2021 and 2022 forecasts were revised down a touch to 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Overall, growth over the next five years was expected to average 1.4 percent - around half its average rate before the 2007-09 global financial crisis.

Inflation is expected to recede over the next 12 months. Wage growth, which has lagged inflation over the last year, will return in real terms over the next five years.

BORROWING, DEBT

Borrowing is forecast to be 45.2 billion pounds this financial year, 4.7 billion pounds lower than forecast in November.

That would mean the budget deficit stands at 2.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017/18. It is then expected to fall to 1.8 percent in 2018/19, 1.6 percent in 2019/20 and 0.9 percent in 2022/23 -- by which time there would be a small current budget surplus.

Overall public debt as a percentage of GDP is expected to start to falling in the upcoming 2018/19 fiscal year from 85.6 percent of GDP this year, falling to 77.9 percent of GDP in 2022/23.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC SPENDING INCREASE

Hammond said that if Britain's finances continue to improve there would be potential room for public spending increases later this year.

TAXES ON LARGE DIGITAL BUSINESSES

Hammond also referenced potential measures to tax digital businesses which he said he would discuss with other finance ministers from G20 countries in an upcoming summit.

POTENTIAL ACTION ON PLASTICS

The government would look at opportunities to use the tax systems to change consumer behaviour on single use plastics and tackle climate change, Hammond said.

POTENTIAL ACTION ON ONLINE RETAIL VAT

The government would also consult on a new value-added tax on online sales.

(Reporting by UK bureau; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:06pFactbox - Main economic forecasts in UK budget
RE
04:04pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Fed orders Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to tighten AML checks
RE
04:03pU.S. charges foreign affiliates of KPMG, Deloitte and BDO for improper audits
RE
04:01pSouth Dakota urges Supreme Court to click 'buy' on internet sales tax
RE
03:35pBANK OF CANADA : degree of untapped potential remains in economy
RE
03:33pU.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.2% in February - Update
DJ
03:32pBanks told to speed up work on "risk free" Euribor alternative
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders, speeds EV push

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.