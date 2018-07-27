Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Minerals Technologies, USG, Continental Resources, Take-Two Interactive Software, Trimble, and GlycoMimetics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), and GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX), USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), and GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (MTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Minerals Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Minerals Technologies reported revenue of $431.30MM vs $405.00MM (up 6.49%) and basic earnings per share $1.13 vs $0.99 (up 14.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Minerals Technologies reported revenue of $1,675.70MM vs $1,638.00MM (up 2.30%) and basic earnings per share $5.54 vs $3.82 (up 45.03%). Minerals Technologies is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.44 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

USG CORPORATION (USG) REPORT OVERVIEW

USG's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, USG reported revenue of $786.00MM vs $767.00MM (up 2.48%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.38 (down 31.58%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, USG reported revenue of $3,204.00MM vs $3,017.00MM (up 6.20%) and basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $3.49 (down 82.52%). USG is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.64 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. (CLR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Continental Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Continental Resources reported revenue of $1,141.03MM vs $685.43MM (up 66.47%) and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Continental Resources reported revenue of $3,120.83MM vs $1,980.27MM (up 57.60%) and basic earnings per share $2.13 vs -$1.08. Continental Resources is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.77 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. (TTWO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Take-Two Interactive Software's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Take-Two Interactive Software reported revenue of $450.27MM vs $571.56MM (down 21.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.81 vs $1.10 (down 26.36%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Take-Two Interactive Software reported revenue of $1,792.89MM vs $1,779.75MM (up 0.74%) and basic earnings per share $1.57 vs $0.73 (up 115.07%). Take-Two Interactive Software is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.32 and is expected to report on May 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TRIMBLE INC. (TRMB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Trimble's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Trimble reported revenue of $742.20MM vs $610.60MM (up 21.55%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.20 (up 20.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Trimble reported revenue of $2,654.20MM vs $2,362.20MM (up 12.36%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.53 (down 9.43%). Trimble is expected to report earnings on August 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.77 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GLYCOMIMETICS, INC. (GLYC) REPORT OVERVIEW

GlycoMimetics' Recent Financial Performance

GlycoMimetics is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.54 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

