Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Protagonist Therapeutics, HD Supply, BIOHAVEN PHARM, Big Lots, Clean Energy Fuels, and H&E Equipment Services — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), BIOHAVEN PHARM (NYSE:BHVN), Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), and H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), BIOHAVEN PHARM (NYSE:BHVN), Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), and H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed July 30th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PTGX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Protagonist Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on August 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.76 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS, INC. (HDS) REPORT OVERVIEW

HD Supply's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, HD Supply reported revenue of $1,389.00MM vs $1,216.00MM (up 14.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.42 (up 14.29%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, HD Supply reported revenue of $5,121.00MM vs $4,819.00MM (up 6.27%) and basic earnings per share $5.05 vs $0.98 (up 415.31%). HD Supply is expected to report earnings on September 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.20 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BIOHAVEN PHARM (BHVN) REPORT OVERVIEW

BIOHAVEN PHARM's Recent Financial Performance

BIOHAVEN PHARM is expected to report earnings on August 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.78. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$5.93 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

BIG LOTS, INC. (BIG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Big Lots' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Big Lots reported revenue of $1,267.98MM vs $1,294.97MM (down 2.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $1.16 (down 36.21%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Big Lots reported revenue of $5,270.98MM vs $5,200.44MM (up 1.36%) and basic earnings per share $4.43 vs $3.37 (up 31.45%). Big Lots is expected to report earnings on August 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.93 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP. (CLNE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Clean Energy Fuels' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Clean Energy Fuels reported revenue of $102.40MM vs $89.49MM (up 14.43%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs $0.41 (down 80.49%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Clean Energy Fuels reported revenue of $341.60MM vs $402.66MM (down 15.16%) and basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$0.10. Clean Energy Fuels is expected to report earnings on August 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.16 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. (HEES) REPORT OVERVIEW

H&E Equipment Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, H&E Equipment Services reported revenue of $310.36MM vs $249.36MM (up 24.46%) and basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.28 (up 107.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, H&E Equipment Services reported revenue of $1,030.02MM vs $978.14MM (up 5.30%) and basic earnings per share $3.09 vs $1.05 (up 194.29%). H&E Equipment Services is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.48 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

