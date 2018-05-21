Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health Sciences, Q2, and Brixmor Property Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA), Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

THE ANDERSONS, INC. (ANDE) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Andersons' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, The Andersons reported revenue of $635.74MM vs $852.02MM (down 25.38%) and basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Andersons reported revenue of $3,686.35MM vs $3,924.79MM (down 6.08%) and basic earnings per share $1.51 vs $0.41 (up 268.29%). The Andersons is expected to report earnings on August 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.35 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ferroglobe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $476.01MM vs $397.81MM (up 19.66%) and basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$1.40. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ferroglobe reported revenue of $1,741.69MM vs $1,576.04MM (up 10.51%) and basic earnings per share -$0.00 vs -$1.97. Ferroglobe is expected to report earnings on May 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.21 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION (PCTY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Paylocity Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Paylocity Holding reported revenue of $113.41MM vs $90.27MM (up 25.63%) and basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.29 (up 155.17%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Paylocity Holding reported revenue of $300.01MM vs $230.70MM (up 30.04%) and basic earnings per share $0.13 vs -$0.08. Paylocity Holding is expected to report earnings on August 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

USANA Health Sciences' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, USANA Health Sciences reported revenue of $292.00MM vs $255.32MM (up 14.36%) and basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $0.87 (up 37.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, USANA Health Sciences reported revenue of $1,047.27MM vs $1,006.08MM (up 4.09%) and basic earnings per share $2.57 vs $4.14 (down 37.92%). USANA Health Sciences is expected to report earnings on July 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. (QTWO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Q2's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Q2 reported revenue of $54.81MM vs $44.53MM (up 23.07%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Q2 reported revenue of $193.98MM vs $150.22MM (up 29.13%) and basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$0.92. Q2 is expected to report earnings on August 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.37 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC. (BRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brixmor Property Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Brixmor Property Group reported revenue of $317.18MM vs $325.81MM (down 2.65%) and basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.23 (down 13.04%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brixmor Property Group reported revenue of $1,283.18MM vs $1,275.77MM (up 0.58%) and basic earnings per share $0.98 vs $0.91 (up 7.69%). Brixmor Property Group is expected to report earnings on July 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending June 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.04 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

