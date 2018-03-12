Fairfax County-based MicroStrategy Plans to Add 300 Jobs and Invest $6 Million in Capital Improvements

Decision by business intelligence pioneer to renew its headquarters lease will also retain more than 800 existing jobs

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has renewed its headquarters lease at 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza in Fairfax County and plans to invest $6 million in capital improvements. Virginia successfully competed against Washington, D.C. for the project, which retains over 800 existing jobs and involves plans for an additional 300 jobs.

MicroStrategy has been based in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County since 1994 and is one of the most prominent headquarters operations in Tysons Corner. With more than 4,000 customers across all major industries, MicroStrategy provides enterprises with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

“For more than two decades, MicroStrategy has been one of Fairfax County’s most dynamic technology-based employers as a pioneer in the BI and analytics space, so I am delighted to thank the company for choosing to stay and grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “MicroStrategy is a prime example of the kind of company that can take advantage of the diversified technology ecosystem we have developed in Fairfax County and the tech-savvy workforce here.”

“We have chosen Fairfax County, considered the East Coast center of technology innovation, for its proximity to the nation’s capital, a vibrant business community, access to several international airports and Metro’s Silver Line, and an incredibly diverse and highly educated workforce,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “While we are a leading BI software company with staff deployed around the world, having our headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia has given us quick access to stellar businesses and federal organizations in the region, many of whom are MicroStrategy customers. We are delighted to be part of this dynamic and growing local community.”

The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Fairfax County offers businesses a state-of-the-art telecommunications infrastructure, access to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, a vibrant investment capital community and a highly skilled, well-educated workforce.

The award-winning Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains marketing offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

