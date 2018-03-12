Fairfax County-based MicroStrategy Plans to Add 300 Jobs and Invest $6 Million in Capital Improvements

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that MicroStrategy®
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of
enterprise analytics and mobility software, has renewed its headquarters
lease at 1850 Towers Crescent Plaza in Fairfax County and plans to
invest $6 million in capital improvements. Virginia successfully
competed against Washington, D.C. for the project, which retains over
800 existing jobs and involves plans for an additional 300 jobs.
MicroStrategy has been based in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County
since 1994 and is one of the most prominent headquarters operations in
Tysons Corner. With more than 4,000 customers across all major
industries, MicroStrategy provides enterprises with world-class software
and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.
“For more than two decades, MicroStrategy has been one of Fairfax
County’s most dynamic technology-based employers as a pioneer in the BI
and analytics space, so I am delighted to thank the company for choosing
to stay and grow here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., president and CEO
of the Fairfax
County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “MicroStrategy is a
prime example of the kind of company that can take advantage of the
diversified technology ecosystem we have developed in Fairfax County and
the tech-savvy workforce here.”
“We have chosen Fairfax County, considered the East Coast center of
technology innovation, for its proximity to the nation’s capital, a
vibrant business community, access to several international airports and
Metro’s Silver Line, and an incredibly diverse and highly educated
workforce,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.
“While we are a leading BI software company with staff deployed around
the world, having our headquarters in Tysons Corner, Virginia has given
us quick access to stellar businesses and federal organizations in the
region, many of whom are MicroStrategy customers. We are delighted to be
part of this dynamic and growing local community.”
The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to
secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1 million
grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with
the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee
training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs
Investment Program.
Fairfax County offers businesses a state-of-the-art telecommunications
infrastructure, access to global markets through Washington Dulles
International Airport, a vibrant investment capital community and a
highly skilled, well-educated workforce.
The award-winning Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes
Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its
headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County’s largest business
district, the FCEDA maintains marketing offices in six important global
business centers: Bangalore, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel
Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
