Faith Technologies : and Excellerate Manufacturing Launch Mobile Microgrid Energy Solution

Faith
Technologies, an energy expert and national leader in electrical
planning, engineering, design and installation, in partnership with
Excellerate Manufacturing, is unveiling a state-of-the-art, clean-energy
mobile microgrid at this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Oshkosh,
Wisconsin.
Faith Technologies is an industry leader in microgrid energy solutions
and recently unveiled one of the country’s most comprehensive microgrids
at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve in Appleton, Wisconsin,
demonstrating their innovative energy capabilities. As a follow-up to
the advanced, stationary microgrid, Faith has launched a new mobile
microgrid that will help serve mission-critical government buildings,
military operations, telecommunications, off-the-grid locations,
businesses affected by natural disasters or power outages, and any
locations that can’t afford to be without power.
“We’re excited to continue the momentum within the energy industry by
launching this mobile unit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The mobile
microgrid was developed to provide a cost-effective energy solution of
the future,” Mike Jansen, CEO of Faith Technologies, said. “We know that
energy independence is a critical need for businesses, hospitals and
governmental agencies; and both our traditional microgrid and mobile
microgrid are designed to fulfill that need.”
A microgrid provides efficiency, sustainability and resiliency, and is a
cost-effective, eco-friendly way to produce and distribute energy. A
mobile microgrid is an independent, deployable power solution that can
be used to supplement power sources in the event of a disruption to
power. An advantage of a mobile microgrid is that it can be transported
wherever it is needed because of its smaller size. If needed, several
mobile microgrids can be tied together to create a larger power source.
An example of this is the current situation in Puerto Rico, where some
have been without power for more than 300 days since hurricane Maria.
One power outage can cost a business anywhere from $250,000 to $1
million. These disaster situations helped inform some of the design
choices for the prototype created by Faith.
“Excellerate’s goal is to make these units “configured to order,”
meaning building one specifically created for any one business is
relatively custom and quick. Additionally, through
leveraging Faith’s capital and investment services, microgrids can be
procured through Faith as an operational expense line item, in a way
that not only reduces overall energy spend, but avoids lengthy capital
expenditure processes,” Jansen said.
The mobile microgrid’s integrated distributed energy resources (DERs)
are managed by a control system designed and implemented by Faith
Technologies, utilizing a Schneider Electric Automation Server
controller. The mobile microgrid utilizes Schneider’s Conext XW+ solar
hybrid inverter and MPPT charge controller system for grid-tie backup
and off-grid solar solutions. The control system can autonomously
configure the DERs into a range of different variations to produce the
most resilient, efficient, clean, and cost-effective combination of
energy resources available at any given time.
The advanced mobile microgrid incorporates 9 kW solar photovoltaic
energy; 144 kWh sophisticated lithium-ion battery energy storage system;
10kW methanol reformer based, hydrogen fuel cell system by Altergy;
industrial Ethernet switch for controls and remote connectivity by Westermo—all
combined in a 20 foot by eight foot intermodal freight container.
About Faith Technologies
Established in 1972, Faith Technologies, Inc. is an energy expert and
national leader in electrical planning, engineering, design and
installation. As a comprehensive authority in the field of electrical
and energy services, Faith leads industry change through a dedicated
investment in technology, strategic project consulting and process
engineering that drives productivity, value, and above all, safety.
Breaking industry benchmarks, Faith drives trends in growth and
development through continual investment in their merit-based employees’
skill, leadership and career development. Faith Technologies is
headquartered in Menasha, Wisconsin and has regional offices throughout
the country. For more information on news, press and accolades, visit faithtechnologies.com/news,
or learn more at faithtechnologies.com.
About Excellerate Manufacturing
Excellerate is an electrically focused manufacturer of made-to-stock
assemblies through custom-engineered construction solutions that drive
cost savings, schedule compression and safety excellence. Excellerate
serves the energy, manufacturing, supply chain and construction
landscape.
