Family RV Group : Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Dunlap RV Centers

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family RV Group ("Family RV"), a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles ("RVs"), is announcing a continuation of its expansion strategy with the acquisition of Dunlap RV Centers ("Dunlap RV"), a leading RV dealership with four locations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. Family RV Group is a portfolio company of Kidd & Company, LLC ("KCO"), a private investment firm located in Old Greenwich, CT.

Wade Stepp, Family RV President stated, "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Dunlap RV Centers and welcome the entire Dunlap RV team to the family. The acquisition is another example of our commitment to expand our reach and bring our strong customer service mindset to more RV-buying communities."

"Family RV has enjoyed a stellar reputation among their manufacturers and retail customers for delivering best-in-class sales and services for the past 50 years. From a business and cultural standpoint, it was a natural fit for us to join the Family RV team," said Brad Soldwedel, Founder of Dunlap RV.

"Family RV Group's acquisition of Dunlap RV adheres to our strategy of geographic expansion by acquiring quality RV dealerships with strong brand recognition, high customer loyalty and strong operations," said Ken Heuer, a KCO Principal and Family RV Board member.

With the acquisition, Family RV now operates nine full-service dealerships throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia and will significantly expand its market footprint across the region. The acquired businesses will operate under the Dunlap Family RV name.

About Family RV Group

Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1968, Family RV Group is a leading specialty retailer offering the most extensive selection of new and used RV's, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. The Company enjoys top-tier dealer status with numerous RV manufacturers for its consistently high sales volume and stewardship of their brands, and the Company continues to expand the product lines it carries. Family RV Group has developed a stellar reputation among its retail customer base for delivering best-in-class sales and service. Family RV Group operates nine RV dealerships, under the brand names Colerain Family RV, Northside Family RV, and Dunlap Family RV, across the Southeast and Midwest.

In 2018, Family RV Group will be celebrating 50 years of service to the RV community.

About Kidd & Company, LLC

Kidd & Company, LLC (KCO) is an independent private equity firm based in Old Greenwich, CT. KCO traces its roots to 1976 when the firm's founding partner, William Kidd, made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO sponsors control equity investments in the lower middle market where the complementary skills and experience of the firm's partners can be applied to create significant value over time. KCO implements fundamental strategic and operational improvements that drive above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of the firm's partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance, and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments.

