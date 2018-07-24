Famous Dave’s Joins Seasoned in Battle Against Restaurant Turnover

AUSTIN and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned.co, the first professional community focused on improving both sides of the restaurant industry’s hiring process, locked in 6 Famous Dave’s locations to utilize their platform for all hiring needs. From scheduling interviews to gathering referrals, Seasoned handles tedious details so that managers can focus on running their restaurants. The platform makes it easy for employers to find, attract and hire the right candidates—for free and without the hassle of managing multiple job boards.



"We used to have to hire using multiple job sites, social sites, walk ins—using up to 6 platforms at a time. Seasoned is a one-stop shop that provides streamlined communication among our management when it comes to hiring," said Kelly Yakopec, Regional Manager of the 6 franchise Famous Dave’s locations across Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.

“With store culture being at the heart of how job seekers decide to apply to jobs, and one of the top reasons they stay, we're so pleased to work with a brand like Famous Dave's—where they lead with both their heart and their culture,” said Raechel Barnes, Seasoned’s Director of Sales and Customer Success.

With over 700,000 members and more than 17,000 stores currently in the network, Seasoned continues to build one of the richest communities of job seekers and job fillers in the restaurant industry. Even as the numbers grow, they remain motivated to grow their marketplace to a point where the entire hiring landscape sees meaningful improvements.

“The platform and tools are already there, now we’re looking forward to seeing how this community evolves. We’re excited to be part of the change,” said Yakopec.

Job seekers in the Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas area can find Famous Dave’s openings at Seasoned.co.

About Seasoned

Based in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Seasoned is the first foodservice-centric community designed to connect workers with jobs and career development resources and prospective employers with qualified candidates. From cooks and dishwashers to servers and hosts, gig workers to lifers, Seasoned aims to help improve the lives and livelihoods of those who work hard serving others. Seasoned is a sister company to restaurant industry veteran, HotSchedules, also a TPG Growth-funded company.

About Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s develops, owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants. Its menu features award-winning barbequed and grilled meats, a selection of salads, sandwiches, side items, and made-from-scratch desserts. As of June 19, 2018, the Company owns 15 locations and franchises an additional 136 restaurants in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and United Arab Emirates.

