Fannie Mae : Prices $858.2 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M3) Under Its GeMS Program

03/14/2018 | 08:40pm CET

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2018 totaling $858.2 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 13, 2018.

"The M3 saw strong investor interest despite a week with heavy issuance volumes," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "The flexibility of the DUS program enabled us to offer the market a range of investment options, from a short floater to a longer, 12-year fixed-rate tranche. This diversity of products attracted several new investors to the program, ultimately increasing the liquidity of the Agency CMBS market and improving our borrowers' financing execution."

All classes of FNA 2018-M3 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted
Average Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread

Offered

Price

FA

$439,481,089

6.45

1.868

Floater/AFC

28 DM

99.88

FX

$439,481,089

0.74

0.440

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

A1

52,500,000

7.64

3.090

WAC

S+40

98.55

A2

$366,173,981

11.62

3.193

WAC

S+55

96.81

X

$52,500,000

7.61

0.100

FIX/IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$858,155,070




Group 1 Collateral

UPB:

$439,481,089

Collateral:

62 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

GA (16.85%), OH (12.42%), NV (10.88%)

Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.90x

Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV):

69.9%

Group 2 Collateral

UPB:

$418,673,981

Collateral:

44 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:

CA (18.16%), TX (16.51%), MD (10.88%)

Weighted Average


Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):

1.42x

Weighted Average


Loan-to-Value (LTV):

69.8%

Settlement Date:

March 29. 2018 

Lead Manager:

Amherst Pierpont Securities

Co-Managers:

Morgan Stanley


PNC Capital Markets LLC                      


Mischler Financial Group, Inc

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M3) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-prices-8582-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2018-m3-under-its-gems-program-300614172.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
