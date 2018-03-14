Fannie Mae : Prices $858.2 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M3) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) priced its third Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2018 totaling $858.2 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on March 13, 2018.

"The M3 saw strong investor interest despite a week with heavy issuance volumes," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "The flexibility of the DUS program enabled us to offer the market a range of investment options, from a short floater to a longer, 12-year fixed-rate tranche. This diversity of products attracted several new investors to the program, ultimately increasing the liquidity of the Agency CMBS market and improving our borrowers' financing execution."

All classes of FNA 2018-M3 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price FA $439,481,089 6.45 1.868 Floater/AFC 28 DM 99.88 FX $439,481,089 0.74 0.440 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 52,500,000 7.64 3.090 WAC S+40 98.55 A2 $366,173,981 11.62 3.193 WAC S+55 96.81 X $52,500,000 7.61 0.100 FIX/IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $858,155,070











Group 1 Collateral

UPB: $439,481,089 Collateral: 62 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: GA (16.85%), OH (12.42%), NV (10.88%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.90x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 69.9%

Group 2 Collateral

UPB: $418,673,981 Collateral: 44 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: CA (18.16%), TX (16.51%), MD (10.88%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.42x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 69.8%



Settlement Date: March 29. 2018



Lead Manager: Amherst Pierpont Securities Co-Managers: Morgan Stanley

PNC Capital Markets LLC

Mischler Financial Group, Inc

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M3) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

