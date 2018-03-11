Fantasy Sports Market in Mexico - Growth Opportunities and Forecasts| Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the fantasy
sports market in Mexico. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005036/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the fantasy sports market in Mexico from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market study will follow up on Technavio’s previous fantasy sports
market in Mexico research, offering an up-to-date analysis based on the
impact of prominent drivers and recent trends. The report will also
provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a
detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.
The upgraded research report on the fantasy sports market in Mexico
market is an integral part of Technavio’s outdoor
gear portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market
research reports on the outdoor gear sector, covering different regions
and top industry segments. Some of the topics include golf rangefinder
market, diving suit market, tennis equipment market, hiking gear and
equipment market, and scuba diving equipment market.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio’s current offers
A market full of opportunities
According to Technavio’s previous report on the fantasy
sports market in Mexico, the fantasy soccer segment dominated
the market with 42% shares. The popularity of soccer in Mexico has
helped in making fantasy soccer one of the most popular online games.
Factors such as the popularity of football and rising internet
penetration in the country further drove the market growth.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The increase in internet penetration has created an environment for the
gamers to indulge in a variety of fantasy sports. Mexico’s high-speed
internet connection allows gamers to track information and statistics
about players. The advent of smart devices and easy access to the
internet has enabled participants to play online games from any location
and or time.”
Technavio’s new report on the fantasy sports market in Mexico will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the fantasy sports market in
Mexico? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
-
Emerging trends in the market
The report on the fantasy
sports market in Mexico for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be available within one week of purchase.
|
|
Technavio’s best deals of the month!
Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount
on all Energy
reports.
Offer valid from 12th March - 18th March.
OR
Get 20% off on all Media
and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till
the 31st of March.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005036/en/