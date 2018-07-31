Far East Hospitality Trust : H-Trust Reports Distributable Income Of $19.0 Million In 2Q 2018, Resulting In Improved DPS Of 1.01 Cents

FAR EAST H-TRUST REPORTS DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME OF

$19.0 MILLION IN 2Q 2018, RESULTING IN IMPROVED DPS OF 1.01 CENTS

Highlights:

• Overall improvement in performance mainly due to hotel portfolio, particularly with greater contribution from Oasia Hotel Downtown, offsetting softer demand for serviced residences

• Gross revenue increases 10.2% year-on-year to $28.5 million in 2Q 2018

• Distribution per Stapled Security improves 4.1% year-on-year

• In view of rising interest rate environment, proportion of fixed rate borrowings increases from 46.9% to 54.2%

Singapore, 31 July 2018 - Far East Hospitality Trust ("Far East H-Trust") posted a 10.2% increase in gross revenue to $28.5 million for the quarter ended 30 June 2018 ("2Q 2018"). Net property income was 11.2% higher at $25.7 million and income available for distribution was 5.8% higher at $19.0 million. Distribution per Stapled Security ("DPS") for the quarter was 4.1% higher at 1.01 cents.

For the first half of 2018 ("1H 2018"), gross revenue was 7.1% higher at $54.3 million and net property income was 7.7% higher at $48.7 million. Income available for distribution was $36.6 million or 1.95 cents per Stapled Security.

Summary of Results

($'000) 2Q 2018 2Q 2017 Variance (%) 1H 2018 1H 2017 Variance (%) Gross Revenue 28,526 25,876 10.2 54,250 50,651 7.1 Net Property Income 25,738 23,150 11.2 48,745 45,274 7.7 Income Available for Distribution 18,960 17,928 5.8 36,605 34,859 5.0 Distribution per Stapled Security ("DPS") (cents) 1.01 0.97 4.1 1.95 1.90 2.6

Mr Gerald Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager said, "Our hotel portfolio registered another quarter of improved performance in 2Q 2018, and this balances out the comparatively softer demand faced by our serviced residences. Our most recent acquisition, Oasia Hotel Downtown, performed to expectations and its maiden contribution provided a further boost to our results."

Review of Performance

2Q 2018 2Q 2017 Better / (Worse) Hotels Serviced Residences Hotels Serviced Residences Hotels Serviced Residences Average Occupancy (%) 89.8 83.5 87.1 81.5 2.7pp 2.0pp Average Daily Rate ($) 160 202 154 217 3.7% (6.8%) RevPAR / RevPAU ($) 143 168 134 177 6.9% (4.5%)

1H 2018 1H 2017 Better / (Worse) Hotels Serviced Residences Hotels Serviced Residences Hotels Serviced Residences Average Occupancy (%) 89.7 82.4 87.6 76.4 2.1pp 6.0pp Average Daily Rate ($) 157 208 153 222 2.8% (6.1%) RevPAR / RevPAU ($) 141 171 134 169 5.2% 1.2%

Hotels

Revenue per available room ("RevPAR") of the hotel portfolio grew 6.9% year-on-year to S$143 in 2Q 2018 due to an increase in average occupancy and average daily rate ("ADR") of 2.7pp and 3.7% respectively. There was some uplift from major events such as Food & Hotel Asia in April and CommunicAsia in June, as well as the addition of Oasia Hotel Downtown to the portfolio.

For 1H 2018, average occupancy increased 2.1pp and ADR increased 2.8%. Correspondingly, RevPAR was up 5.2% at $141 against 1H 2017.

Serviced Residences

The serviced residence ("SR") portfolio continued to face softness in corporate demand in 2Q 2018. While the average occupancy of the SRs improved 2.0pp, the ADR was 6.8% lower year-on-year. As a result, revenue per available unit ("RevPAU") of the SR portfolio fell 4.5% to S$168 in 2Q 2018.

For 1H 2018, the SRs showed a year-on-year improvement in performance. The average occupancy of the SRs improved 6.0pp, however the ADR was 6.1% lower. Correspondingly, RevPAU of the SR portfolio grew 1.2% to S$171 in 1H 2018.

REIT Commercial Premises

Revenue from the retail and office spaces declined 3.8% year-on-year to S$5.5 million in 2Q 2018.

Capital Management

As at 30 June 2018, the total debt was $1,028.9 million, of which 46.9% was secured at fixed interest rates. The aggregate leverage was 40.3%, and the weighted average debt to maturity was 3.3 years. The average cost of debt remained at about 2.5%.

The REIT Manager has entered into new interest rate swap contracts in July 2018. The proportion of fixed rate borrowings will increase to 54.2%.

The REIT Manager has received commitment from lenders to refinance the term loan of $100 million ahead of maturity in December 2018.

Outlook

The operating environment for hotels in Singapore shows signs of stabilisation. The Singapore Tourism Board has forecasted total international visitor arrivals to grow 1% to 4% in 2018. As compared to the last few years, when hotel supply grew faster than demand at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.9%1, room supply is projected to increase more moderately at 1.2% for 20182. However, the hotel environment remains competitive as companies continue to be cautious with their corporate travel expenditure.

Far East H-Trust's serviced residences, which mainly serve corporations, are expected to experience a continued lag in demand, as corporate and relocation activities remain subdued. To ensure the portfolio's competitiveness, the REIT Manager will continue to focus on driving the performance of each property, and improving the value of its offerings.

-End -

1 For the period 2013 to 2017

2 CBRE data & Far East H-Trust's compilation 3

