Farmers Bancorp : The Farmers Bank Hires Jared Glunt as Agricultural Loan Officer

The Farmers Bank is pleased to announce that Jared Glunt joined the bank on January 29, 2018, as Agricultural Loan Officer.

Jared comes to us with over ten years of experience in agriculture retail sales and diversified crop insurance services. He has served as Indiana Claims Adjuster and most recently, Sales Support Supervisor - Central Region for Diversified Agency.

Jared graduated from Sheridan High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics, Sales and Marketing from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Jared and his wife Laura have been married for 8 years and have twin five year old sons, Jacob and Landon. In his spare time, he has a small show pig operation where they sell hogs to be exhibited at the local 4-H level and national shows. He also helps coach his son's basketball and baseball teams and helps on their family farm.

The Farmers Bank is a $525 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, trust & asset management, investment, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.