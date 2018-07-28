Farmers Insurance :® Responds to Carr Fire in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif., July 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fast-moving, Carr Fire, already exceeding 80,000 acres, continues to burn and prompt evacuations in Shasta County, Farmers Insurance® has deployed catastrophe claims teams and its Mobile Claims Center (MCC) to the area to help customers affected by the fire.

Farmers® customers can file a claim by:

Visiting the MCC to receive in-person assistance at:

Shasta College

11555 Old Oregon Trail

Redding , CA 96002

Be sure to visit www.farmers.com/catastrophe/ for the latest hours of operation.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet. Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® and 21st Century ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

"We are committed to helping our customers and area residents through this devastating situation," said Jim Taylor, head of claims customer experience for Farmers Insurance. "We strongly urge those affected to heed the evacuation warnings issued by emergency personnel."

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

