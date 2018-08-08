Log in
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy : Notice of Interim Results

08/08/2018 | 08:13am CEST

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

('Faron' or the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results

TURKU - FINLAND, 8 August 2018- Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd ('Faron') (AIM: FARN), the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 13 September 2018.

Dr Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer, and Yrjö Wichmann, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation and conference call for analysts at 9.30am BST on the day of the results at the offices of Panmure Gordon, One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF. Please contact Consilium Strategic Communications for further details.

For more information please contact:

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Dr Markku Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Matthew Neal, Lindsey Neville

Phone: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

E-mail: [email protected]

Westwicke Partners, IR (US)

Chris Brinzey

Phone: 01 339 970 2843

E-Mail: [email protected]

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Nomad and Broker

Emma Earl, Freddy Crossley, Ryan McCarthy

Phone: +44 207 886 2500

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company currently has a pipeline focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage and cancer immunotherapy. The Company's lead candidate Traumakine, to prevent vascular leakage and organ failures, has completed a Phase III clinical trial in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).An additional European Phase II Traumakine trial is underway for the Rupture of Abdominal Aorta Aneurysm ('RAAA'). Faron's second candidate Clevegen is a ground breaking pre-clinical anti-Clever-1 antibody. Clevegen has the ability to switch immune suppression to immune activation in various conditions, with potential across oncology, infectious disease and vaccine development. This novel macrophage-directed immuno-oncology switch called Tumour Immunity Enabling Technology ('TIET') may be used alone or in combination with other immune checkpoint molecules for the treatment of cancer patients. Faron is based in Turku, Finland. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Disclaimer

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
