SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight loss system creator Brian Flatt explains why many believe that you have to choose between “fast weight loss” and “safe weight loss” a new breakthrough diet is allowing people to lose up to 23 pounds in just three short weeks.



Fast Weight Loss Diet Plan Created by Brian Flatt, is a Easy to Follow Diet Plan to Help Lose Weight Quickly





With such amazing results, it’s no wonder that the diet has quickly become popular among celebrities who often need to lose weight fast for a movie role or music tour. One such celebrity, Selena Gomez, used the diet to lose 20 pounds in just three weeks.

But diet creator Brian Flatt points out that the diet isn’t just for celebrities.

“This diet has proven effective for thousands of people,” said Flatt, who is also an experienced nutritionist and personal trainer from Southern California. “It doesn’t matter if you are an ‘average Joe’ or a celebrity the diet can work for you – that’s because the diet doesn’t require you to spend hours in the gym or to buy expensive shakes, replacement meals or supplements.”

Called “The 3 Week Diet,” Flatt’s plan focuses on breaking down harmful triglycerides, which become that stubborn body fat that is so incredibly difficult to eliminate.

“Triglycerides can be targeted and broken down into fatty acids that are burned by the body for energy,” Flatt said. “Actually, when we break down triglycerides, it’s kind of like dumping rocket fuel into your vehicle’s gas tank. They provide the body with a great source of energy.”

In addition to attacking triglycerides, The 3 Week Diet also:



Corrects bad weight loss information that dieters receive on other plans



Provides dieters with a simple, easy-to-follow weight loss plan. Studies have shown that difficult plans that include counting calories or extensive exercise programs simply don’t work because people don’t stay on them.

“When I sat out to create this diet I wanted something that produced fast weight loss because quick results inspire a person to stick with the plan and I also wanted something that was so easy anyone could do it,” Flatt said. “All the incredible success stories that we are receiving is an indication to me that I accomplished my goals.”

Another big difference between The 3 Week Diet and other diets is that it also reduces, and even eliminates, cellular inflammation, which is another major cause of weight gain, and it seeks to control hormones that can keep a person from losing weight no matter how dedicated they are to “eating less and exercising more.”

To learn more about The 3 Week Diet and see if it could be what you need to lose stubborn fat and determine if it could be the solution that allows you to finally lose weight and keep it off, please visit our website for complete information Click Here, please visit: Brian Flatt's Game Changing 3 Week Diet



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f01a72e4-935b-4d4b-8a22-b4063e52282d