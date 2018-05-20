Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fastest Way To Lose Weight In 3 Weeks with Brian Flatt's Proven Fast Weight Loss Diet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 02:55pm CEST

BOISE, Idaho, May 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Flatt, the well-known Rapid Weight Loss Program Coach and Best Selling Author, has garnered a lot of attention from the weight loss community with his new 3 Week Diet System, a "how to lose weight fast" diet plan. The bottom line is that there is such a multitude of testimonials on his 3 Week Diet that they cannot be ignored. So many people have lost weight and kept it off, that it has established credibility to the system. It’s very simple.......either a diet works or it doesn’t. It is now proven that what takes most diets 2-3 months, the 3 Week Diet can do in only 21 days.

Fastest Way To Lose Weight In 3 Weeks with Brian Flatt's Proven Fast Weight Loss Diet
Fastest Way To Lose Weight In 3 Weeks with Brian Flatt's Proven Fast Weight Loss Diet


The health benefits that have been chronicled are phenomenal, and include:

  • 16-25 pounds (6 to 12kgs) of body fat easily discarded.
  • 2-3 dress sizes reduced in just 2 weeks.
  • 2-4 inches gone from your waistline.
  • Increase intoned muscle.
  • Decreased cellulite without painful surgery or injections.
  • Increased energy....wake-up ready to enjoy the day.
  • Lowered cholesterol levels.
  • Healthier, more youthful hair & radiant skin.
  • A super-charged metabolism that ignites fat all day long, keeps burning fat even while sleeping.
  • And there are more health benefits.

The 3 Week Diet is one of the most researched diet systems on the planet. The reason is the tremendous support that comes with the diet. Everything is in writing for easy references, like a blueprint to melting fat. With 4 Guidebooks provided to each person, it's like having a private diet coach on call 24-hours a day.

  • The Launch Handbook: Far more than just an introduction...It gives you a complete look at the science behind gaining and losing weight.

  • In The 3 Week Diet Handbook: Pounds lost with this system are pounds lost forever. You get simple instructions personalized for your unique body. You'll know exactly what to eat, how much, and when to eat it.

  • The Activity Handbook: Created specifically for people with busy schedules with routines that they can do at home or anywhere else. All that is needed is 20 minutes a day, 3-4 days per week. That’s all it takes to nearly double your weight loss.

  • The Motivation Handbook: Master your mind with scientifically proven techniques for focus, control and motivation, and overcome any obstacle.

The great thing about the 3 Week Diet System is that you can actually begin the program in the next few minutes, because Brian has made all four handbooks available in PDF form, by Instant eBook Download Here.

For complete diet plan information, please visit the website: By Clicking Here - Brian Flatt's 3 Week Diet Plan

Media Contact:
The 3 Week Diet
Attn: Media Relations
917 S. Lusk Street, Suite 200, Boise, Idaho 83706
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c472d00a-94cc-462e-b53f-09bdcba3b934

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56pSUNCORP : Insurers warned to ground freebie trips
AQ
06:56pSTARBUCKS : All welcome
AQ
06:55pVODAFONE : Sky partnership delivering for viewers, says CEO
AQ
06:54pFLETCHER BUILDING : to reveal plan for factory
AQ
06:54pRYMAN HEALTHCARE : Earnings up for Ryman as growth climbs
AQ
06:50pDTM LAUSITZRING : Audi quotes
PU
06:49pFIRST NATIONAL : Bank kicks off Nest 529 College Savings Plan
AQ
06:47pBOYD GAMING : Expect sports gambling in Indiana and Michigan and a 'growth opportunity' for casinos
AQ
06:45pBARNES & NOBLE : New Orleans book events May 20, 2018
AQ
06:45pDOLPHIN INTEGRATION : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.