BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. and BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner of the Beverly Hills' Sokol Single Family Office, (SokolFamilyOffice.com) and the SGG World, (SGGWorld.com), a world renown representative of Ultra High Net Worth individuals and consulting consortium, announce an International agreement with Boston's own, Mark L. Sokol's Best Banking, (BestBanking.com). It's the world's only banking, crowdfunding and soon to be Blockchain technology platform to become a global business funding, Blockchain and ICO incubator.



Ever since fate brought "Ms Banking And Blockchain" together with "Mr Banking And Crowdfunding," as her company and his were separate and unrelated, though coincidentally her family office bears Mr. Sokol's name; (which in Russian means "Falcon") however Ms. Sokolova's additional role has become the new Client Relationship Manager for Best Banking and Best Blockchain Advisors to emulate the success which Best Banking will continue with banking and crowdfunding with global businesses, banking and Blockchain technologies.

Sokol's team is literally building the "Best" customer experience platform in stealth mode, while Best Banking's TheBestBankingApp.com with their exclusive personal assistant, "PETE" Personal Engagement Through Encryption, will be an integral part of the multiple ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) already creating a buzz in FinTech regarding a possible new industry standard with the Best Banking Coin as talks have begun with a global virtual bank with over three million depositors. White papers will soon be available about the other upcoming ICOs for Best Searching and Best News and their "stealth" project.

The companies will explore the use of a decentralized exchange to enable payments for Best Banking's future services and the Best Pay wallet with RvT tokens to support a strong authentication model for Best Banking and its expanding banking and crowdfunding networks. Technology partner, Rivetz, (Rivetz.com) will also collaborate with Best Banking to support advanced security capabilities, which will provide owners of accounts enhanced protection, assuring integrity of the financial instructions sent to the network for processing. Rivetz will also explore hardening Best Banking's client's applications with the Rivetz Trusted App to simplify operations and greatly reduce the risk of token theft.

Sokolova said, "I do believe in fate, and how Best Banking is the platform company which will bring the virtual banking and Blockchain worlds together with their brick and mortar world and the Best Banking network of banks." A successful entrepreneur, a renowned speaker and The Playboy Magazine Playmate April 1999 will be a special guest speaker the world debut of "The Best Banking App" with the Best Assistant on March 14th at the Marriott Hotel on Fisherman's Wharf and at the Crypto currency's premier event for the "Business of Blockchain," in San Francisco on March 15-16 at Token Fest (TokenFest.IO) with Mr. Sokol and other industry notables. The two-day conference will be live streamed to millions on the Internet and covered extensively by Token Magazine (TokenMag.com).

Sokol said, "I'm certainly proud of Natalia and appreciate the attention we both are receiving and how our inevitable multiple ICOs are virtually creating a reputation as a 'Unicorn,' in the industries Best Banking represents. And, I'm elated, after 25 years in the making, about the announcement and debut of our stealth technology and very, very special guest Natalia, our team and I will make history with in March."

About the Sokol Family Office, SGG World and Natalia Sokolova (NataliaSokolova.CEO) – The Sokol Single Family Office originally founded by Natalia's father Alexander Sokolov, PhD in the 1990s facilitated funding for the former Soviet Union's mining, oil and gas industries. After Natalia graduated the University of Maryland, (Magna Cum Laude) she ran the family business, built a few businesses on her own and had a very successful modeling career. She founded SGG World to utilize her strategic global consulting and client relationship management skills. Her unique bond with Mark L. Sokol, is that she also never takes anything for granted and is very charitable. Prior to her graduation, she suffered paralysis from an auto accident and was thought to never walk again. Sokolova gives back to her community and industries while creating an historic legacy being a business incubator and highly sought after influencer and speaker in today's world of banking and Blockchain. The proud mother of two sons, Sokolova is also an entrepreneur being instrumental in launching her line of exclusive exquisite perfume, "MONEY," "The Best Scent of Success for Her" with NataliaSokolovasMONEY.com Like a Falcon, Natalia Sokolova and BestBlockchainAdvisors.com and BestBlockchains.IO will soar in 2018.

About BestBanking.org, BestBanking.com and Mark L. Sokol (MarkLSokol.CEO) – Imagine having a "GoFundMe" page where you wouldn't have to pay a success fee, to raise money for your cause, just a PayPal processing fee. BestBanking.org will help causes and non-profits at cost, never charging a success fee, because they believe it's the right thing to do. They're the best foundation for foundations. And their BestBanking.com is an aggregator of banks and for banks while matching users with small business loans and financial services with funding partners such as Lendio, LendingTree and their own banking networks. Best Banking's proprietary service leverages a bank's social media network while providing new "bank ready" customers and new business accounts to each bank along with a new revenue stream; the ability to raise funds with their own online crowdfunding portal and branch pages. Best Banking will debut TheBestBankingApp.com with their exclusive personal assistant, "PETE" Personal Engagement Through Encryption, in early 2018. Pre-registration is ongoing at BestBanking.org. For more information about Mark L. Sokol visit MarkLSokol.CEO and learn how he's hoping to continue the philanthropic tradition his late parents, Dorothy and Edward Sokol began in Greater Boston over 40 years ago.

