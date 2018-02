February 6, 2018: JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR DEBT.

To view this news release in PDF form pleaseClick Here

Please visit www.sedar.com for a complete list of Jasper's news releases.



October 17, 2017:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF DEBT TO SHARES.

June 1, 2017:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION GRANTS SHARE OPTIONS.

April 20, 2017:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $37,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

April 4, 2017:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $37,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

January 10, 2017:

JASPER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ELECTION OF DIRECTORS.

October 31, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE UP TO $30,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

October 24, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $20,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

October 17, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $20,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

September 8, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION GRANTED ORDER TO EXTEND TIME TO HOLD NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.

August 26, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT.

June 8, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT.

June 2, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT FOR REVERSE TAKEOVER.

April 25, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $20,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

April 13, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $20,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

February 22, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $20,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

February 8, 2016:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $20,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

September 2, 2015:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $25,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

August 27, 2015:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $25,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

August 19, 2015:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $25,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

December 4, 2014:

JASPER ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ELECTION OF DIRECTORS.

November 4, 2014:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $65,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

October 9, 2014:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $65,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

July 14, 2014:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF SHARES.

March 31, 2014:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF IRONY PROPERTY.

January 13, 2014:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR DEBT.

December 5, 2013:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR DEBT.

August 2, 2013:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $51,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

July 22, 2013:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $51,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

July 4, 2013:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION GRANTS SHARE OPTIONS.

May 29, 2013:

JASPER MINING APPOINTS DIRECTOR / GRANTS SHARE OPTION.

December 21, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION RE-FILES FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

October 24, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $50,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

October 16, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $50,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

September 12, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ON ITS RUTH VERMONT/VOWELL CREEK PROPERTY.

June 7, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $25,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

June 1, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $25,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

January 18, 2012:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION OPERATIONAL UPDATE.

August 19, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATE UPDATE.

July 29, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING ON ITS IRONY (Pb Za) PROPERTY.



July 19, 2011:

JASPER ANNOUNCES A POTENTIAL QUANTITY AND GRADE FOR THE ISINTOK MINERAL DEPOSIT.



July 4, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION OPERATIONAL UPDATE.



June 8, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT.



June 8, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $104,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



May 30, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $104,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



May 12, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $199,500 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



May 5, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $199,500 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



April 20, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION REPORTS HIGH GRADE VALUES ON TOP TEN HOLES ON THE ISINTOK PROPERTY.



April 11, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION CLOSES $105,600 PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



March 31, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION TO RAISE $105,600 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



March 18, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION REPORTS HIGH GRADE VALUES ON HOLES 1 THROUGH 16 ON THE ISINTOK PROPERTY.



February 25, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION GRANTS SHARE OPTIONS.



February 10, 2011:

JASPER MINING CORPORATION RAISES $797,000 BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.



To view all Pre 2011 News Releases please click here