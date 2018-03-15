February Car Sales Rose in Major EU Markets, Except Italy, U.K.

By Max Bernhard

New car sales in the European Union rose in February, as demand grew in all major EU markets except Italy and the U.K., according to data published Thursday.

New car registrations, a reflection of sales, rose 4.3% to 1.13 million vehicles across the bloc in February, said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA.

Major EU markets saw demand grow in the month, but the association said momentum is starting to slow in some markets, especially the U.K., which saw a 2.5% decline. Sales in Italy fell 1.4% in the month. Spain and Germany recorded the strongest gains, with sales in the two countries up 12% and 7.4%, respectively.

Sales rose 4.3% in France, the association said.

Peugeot sales jumped 68%, including volumes from German car maker Opel, which the French car maker acquired last year. Sales of Peugeot's namesake brand rose 16% in February, ACEA said. Renault sales rose 6.8%. Fiat Chrysler NV (>> company sheet) saw a 4.3% decline in sales, while its peer Ford Motors (F) saw a 9% increase.

Among the German car makers, BMW AG (>> company sheet) saw a 0.9% decline in sales, while Volkswagen AG and Daimler saw demand rise 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

