Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

February Car Sales Rose in Major EU Markets, Except Italy, U.K.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 08:19am CET

By Max Bernhard

New car sales in the European Union rose in February, as demand grew in all major EU markets except Italy and the U.K., according to data published Thursday.

New car registrations, a reflection of sales, rose 4.3% to 1.13 million vehicles across the bloc in February, said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA.

Major EU markets saw demand grow in the month, but the association said momentum is starting to slow in some markets, especially the U.K., which saw a 2.5% decline. Sales in Italy fell 1.4% in the month. Spain and Germany recorded the strongest gains, with sales in the two countries up 12% and 7.4%, respectively.

Sales rose 4.3% in France, the association said.

Peugeot sales jumped 68%, including volumes from German car maker Opel, which the French car maker acquired last year. Sales of Peugeot's namesake brand rose 16% in February, ACEA said. Renault sales rose 6.8%. Fiat Chrysler NV (>> company sheet) saw a 4.3% decline in sales, while its peer Ford Motors (F) saw a 9% increase.

Among the German car makers, BMW AG (>> company sheet) saw a 0.9% decline in sales, while Volkswagen AG and Daimler saw demand rise 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.54% 84.17 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
DAIMLER -0.31% 67.5 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.71% 20.98 Delayed Quote.17.60%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.15% 17.004 End-of-day quote.15.37%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.23% 11.02 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
PEUGEOT 0.45% 18.975 Real-time Quote.11.91%
RENAULT 0.35% 94.56 Real-time Quote.12.30%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.41% 156.7 Delayed Quote.-5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55aU.S. pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 billion - White House
RE
08:53aOil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom
RE
08:53aOil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom
RE
08:51aEuro zone banks may get reprieve until 2021 from ECB bad debt rules
RE
08:48aShell CEO's pay in 2017 rises to 7.88 million pounds
RE
08:32aBank of France Raises Growth Forecasts
DJ
08:31aChina says trade war not in anyone's interests
RE
08:19aFebruary Car Sales Rose in Major EU Markets, Except Italy, U.K.
DJ
08:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
3LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : eyes stable pricing after record 2017 profit
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re to Buy Back Up to EUR1 Billion in Shar..
5Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.