Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Second Quarter 2018 Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:45am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco today announced that its net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $104 million, compared with net income of $80 million for the second quarter of 2017.

The $24 million increase in net income relative to the prior-year period primarily reflected higher net interest income, resulting from higher average balances of interest-earning assets, and an increase in other income related to improvements in net fair value gains and losses associated with derivatives, hedged items, and financial instruments carried at fair value. These increases in net income were partially offset by a voluntary charitable contribution of $5 million made by the Bank during the second quarter of 2018 for the Quality Jobs Fund, a donor-advised fund established to support quality job growth and small business expansion.

Total assets decreased $17.2 billion during the first six months of 2018, to $106.2 billion at June 30, 2018, from $123.4 billion at December 31, 2017. Total advances decreased $7.1 billion, to $70.3 billion at June 30, 2018, from $77.4 billion at December 31, 2017. In addition, investments decreased $10.9 billion, to $32.7 billion at June 30, 2018, from $43.6 billion at December 31, 2017, primarily reflecting a decrease of $7.8 billion in securities purchased under agreements to resell and a decrease of $2.3 billion in Federal funds sold.

Accumulated other comprehensive income increased by $12 million during the first six months of 2018, to $330 million at June 30, 2018, from $318 million at December 31, 2017, primarily as a result of improvement in the fair value of the Bank's private-label residential mortgage-backed securities classified as available-for-sale.

As of June 30, 2018, the Bank was in compliance with all of its regulatory capital requirements. The Bank’s total regulatory capital ratio was 6.1%, exceeding the 4.0% requirement. The Bank had $6.4 billion in permanent capital, exceeding its risk-based capital requirement of $2.0 billion. Total retained earnings as of June 30, 2018, were $3.3 billion.

Today, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the capital stock outstanding during the second quarter of 2018 at an annualized rate of 7.00%. The quarterly dividend rate is consistent with the Bank's dividend philosophy of endeavoring to pay a quarterly dividend at a rate between 5% and 7% annualized. The quarterly dividend will total $56 million, including $5 million in dividends on mandatorily redeemable capital stock that will be reflected as interest expense in the third quarter of 2018. The Bank expects to pay the dividend on August 13, 2018.

Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)

  
Selected Balance Sheet Items
 at Period End		June 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 
Total Assets$106,208 $123,385 
Advances 70,314  77,382 
Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio, Net 2,728  2,076 
Investments1 32,703  43,570 
Consolidated Obligations:    
 Bonds 74,061  85,063 
 Discount Notes 24,519  30,440 
Mandatorily Redeemable Capital Stock 255  309 
Capital Stock - Class B - Putable 2,850  3,243 
Unrestricted Retained Earnings 2,707  2,670 
Restricted Retained Earnings 612  575 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 330  318 
Total Capital 6,499  6,806 
     
Selected Other Data at Period EndJune 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 
Regulatory Capital Ratio2 6.05% 5.51%
       


     
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
Selected Operating Results for the PeriodJune 30, 2018 June. 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June. 30, 2017 
Net Interest Income$154 $144 $302 $278 
Other Income/(Loss) 5  (16)  (3)  96 
Other Expense 43  39  92  119 
Affordable Housing Program Assessment 12  9  22  27 
Net Income$104 $80 $185 $228 
         
Selected Other Data for the Period        
Net Interest Margin3 0.58% 0.59% 0.52% 0.58%
Operating Expenses as a Percent of Average Assets 0.13  0.15  0.12  0.14 
Return on Average Assets 0.38  0.33  0.31  0.48 
Return on Average Equity 6.31  5.56  5.51  8.03 
Annualized Dividend Rate4 7.00  7.00  7.00  8.04 
Average Equity to Average Assets Ratio 6.08  5.87  5.71  5.92 
             

1.   Investments consist of Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits, trading securities, available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, and securities purchased under agreements to resell.
2.   This ratio is calculated as regulatory capital divided by total assets. Regulatory capital includes retained earnings, Class B capital stock, and mandatorily redeemable capital stock (which is classified as a liability), but excludes accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss). Total regulatory capital as of June 30, 2018, was $6.4 billion.
3.   Net interest margin is net interest income (annualized) divided by average interest-earning assets.
4.   Dividend rates reflect the dividends declared, recorded, and paid during the relevant periods.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco 
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco delivers low-cost funding and other services that help member financial institutions make home mortgage loans to people of all income levels and provide credit that supports neighborhoods and communities. The Bank also funds community investment programs that help members create affordable housing and promote community economic development. The Bank’s members are headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada and include commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Bank’s dividend philosophy and dividend rates. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as “endeavoring,” “will,” and “expects,” or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized, including future dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization of discounts and premiums on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; future operating results; and other-than-temporary impairment of investment securities. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Amy Stewart, (415) 616-2605
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aKINGFISH : 2018 Annual Meeting Presentation and Address (Kingfish Annual Meeting Chair's Address)
PU
02:27aGRUPO FAMSA DE CV : announces the appointment of Mr. Jesus Muguerza Garza as new CEO of Banco Ahorro Famsa
PU
02:23a$15.1M JV Equity Commitment for New York Self Storage Investment
GL
02:20aCore Exploration Ltd Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow Complete
AW
02:18aPLANET FITNESS : Residents, service providers seek to fill gaps at YMCA closure looms
AQ
02:17aOROCOBRE : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_Final.pdf
PU
02:12aCODAN : Director Resignation
PU
02:12aCORELOGIC : 'Buyer fatigue' hits California home sale market as sales drop
AQ
02:12aPARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Zelotes Operation
PU
02:12aIBI : Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
3Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.