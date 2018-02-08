Federal Reserve's Kaplan Sees US Unemployment Dropping Below 4%

By Todd Buell

FRANKFURT--Unemployment in the U.S. will drop below 4%, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Thursday, noting that the current year will be "strong" for America.

"We think we're already at or near full employment, we would expect headline unemployment to dip below 4%," he said.

Speaking on U.S. monetary policy, he said, "I still believe that it is the right plan for us to remove accommodation in a gradual, patient, but deliberate manner."

He said that one reason for recent weakness in the U.S. dollar was that growth outside of the U.S. had been stronger than expected.

Write to Todd Buell at [email protected]