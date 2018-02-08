Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal Reserve's Kaplan Sees US Unemployment Dropping Below 4%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 10:57am CET

By Todd Buell

FRANKFURT--Unemployment in the U.S. will drop below 4%, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Thursday, noting that the current year will be "strong" for America.

"We think we're already at or near full employment, we would expect headline unemployment to dip below 4%," he said.

Speaking on U.S. monetary policy, he said, "I still believe that it is the right plan for us to remove accommodation in a gradual, patient, but deliberate manner."

He said that one reason for recent weakness in the U.S. dollar was that growth outside of the U.S. had been stronger than expected.

Write to Todd Buell at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
11:17a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
11:14a FED'S KAPLAN : base case for three rate hikes this year still stands
11:12a ECB's Praet says German wage rise fully in line with forecasts
11:11a Greek unemployment steady at 20.9 percent in November, more than twice euro zone's
11:10a BMT DEFENCE SERVICES : and Black & Veatch to Deliver £1.8m Marine Vessel Technology Assessment System Project for ETI
11:05a THYSSENKRUPP : LD slag from Duisburg conserves resources
11:05a FLA FINANCE & LEASING ASSOCIATION : Second charge mortgage repossessions fall to a record low
10:57a Federal Reserve's Kaplan Sees US Unemployment Dropping Below 4%
10:55a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : UAE and Thailand sign MoU on combating human trafficking.
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BP : France's Total lifts shareholder rewards as profit jumps
2J SAINSBURY : Tesco faces record 4 billion pounds equal pay claim
3TESLA : Tesla sticks by Model 3 target, warns spending could rise in 2018
4Shares fragile, U.S. budget deal puts bonds on defensive
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : ZURICH INSURANCE : 2017 Net Profit Fell on Natural-Disaster Losses

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.