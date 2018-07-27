Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - July 27

by Nick Clark

Trade deficit biggest in a decade

A rise in exports wasn't enough to keep the annual trade balance under $4 billion, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics

The value of goods exports was $4.9 billion in the month of June 2018, up $217 million (or 4.6%) compared to June 2017. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese dropped by $84 million (or 7.0%), but most other commodities posted rises, including meat and wool. Meat exports were up $58 million (or 9.3%) and wool exports were up $4 million (or 10.5%). Forestry and fruit also posted healthy increases.

Imports though outpaced exports, up $573 million (or 12.9%) to $5.0 billion. The main driver was petroleum and products, up $257 million (or 64.4%). Oil imports are often volatile due to timings of shipments. Also positing big increases were 'one-offs' like aircraft and parts and ships and floating structures.

The month of June saw a $113 million goods trade deficit. Deficits in June are not common and this was only the second over the past decade.

Looking at the year ended June 2018, goods exports were $55.5 billion, up $5.6 billion (or 11.3%) on the year to June 2017. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were worth $14.1 billion, up 13.2% for the year and comprising 25.5% of total goods exports. Meat came in at $7.0 billion, up 16.6%, and wool also rose 3.9% to $544 million.

Goods imports meanwhile rose by $6.0 billion (or 11.3%) to $59.6 billion. This resulted in an annual goods trade deficit of $4.0 billion, the biggest in a decade.

Migration easing

Annual net migration eased to 65,000 in the June 2018 year, as fewer migrants arrived and more left, according to Statistics NZ's monthly International Travel & Migration Statistics

For the year to June 2018 migrant arrivals were 129,500 and migrant departures were 64,500.

Annual net migration for the June 2018 year was down 7,400 from a record high of 72,400 in the July 2017 year.

The same statistics also recorded a drop in tourist numbers, with the number of visitors to New Zealand in June 2018 coming in at 212,200, down 17,800 from June 2017. The main reason for the drop was due to June 2017's number being inflated by the Lions Tour.

Despite June's monthly drop annual visitor numbers continued to increase. There were 3.79 million arrivals for the year ended June 2018, up 3.8% from the year ended June 2017.

Farm confidence survey results coming soon

Keep an eye out for the results of Federated Farmers' New Season Farm Confidence Survey. Will it continue the trend of worsening economic confidence and if so will it also spill over into expectations for their own businesses? Expect to see the results next week.

