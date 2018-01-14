Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aradigm Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2018 | 12:45pm EST

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 11, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ:ARDM).  The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is July 27, 2017 through January 8, 2018.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Aradigm Corporation shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, March 12, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class.  However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: [email protected]
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49p SUNSHINE OILSANDS : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
06:48p SOUTHERN : The Island Packet (Hilton Head Island, S.C.), David Lauderdale column
06:45p BLOCKCHAIN : The Next Big Billion Dollar Project is Here - Boon Tech
06:45p Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aradigm Corporation
06:35p REGIONS FINANCIAL : Give a hand to those who share the tax-cut wealth
06:33p AVENG : Steel slump will test mettle as new CEO enters Amsa furnace
06:33p BOYS PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP : Sanchez leads Sunnyside to win at Eastmont
06:33p NEDBANK : The route up the mountain that leads through an abyss
06:32p NETFLIX : Laughing inthe chappelle
06:32p NETFLIX : The maverick that liberated tv
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Berlin and Paris step up push for euro zone reform deal
2ALTICE : French telcos commit 3 billion euros to cover network black spots - report
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : How to lure millennials from Illinois
4DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (THE) : DOW CHEMICAL : Modesto said chemical companies knew the groundwater was poisoned,..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Grocery Sales Gained Weight After It Devoured Whole Foods

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.