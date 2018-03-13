Feedzai : Announces Expansion in Asia With Newly Appointed Head of APAC and Office in Hong Kong

Feedzai announced today that it is expanding its global reach with a physical office being opened in Hong Kong. This is the company’s first office in the APAC region, following strong sales growth in the region. After raising a Series C funding round of $50 million in October, and expanding total employee count to nearly 300 in 2017, Feedzai’s Hong Kong office will serve as a launchpad for continued growth in the APAC region.

The company has appointed Feedzai and industry veteran Steve Liu as Head of APAC. Mr. Liu will oversee the Hong Kong office and the eventual expansion of new offices in Singapore and Sydney, Australia, and other key APAC cities. Mr. Liu has more than 20 years of technology experience directing teams in operations and delivery, and since joining Feedzai in 2015 has helped to build Feedzai’s global delivery and pre-sales operations.

“We are committed to making banking and commerce systems safe worldwide, freeing our business customers to securely transact with their consumers anywhere and anytime. With Steve at the helm in Hong Kong and his local market expertise, we are prepared to make APAC a focal point of our growth strategy for the years to come,” said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai co-founder and CEO. “As we gain more traction in APAC and elsewhere, you can bet that 2018 will be another transformational year for Feedzai.”

Feedzai was recently named on the Forbes Fintech 50 global list for 2018, and is a founding sponsor of the Money20/20 Asia show in Singapore, March 13-15, where Feedzai CEO Nuno Sebastiao is giving a keynote presentation on the main stage. Additionally, Feedzai has partnered with Money20/20 and Space for Humanity to give one attendee the chance to go to space as part of a Space for Humanity mission as early as December 2018.

“Expanding our brand further in APAC will be the next major source of growth at Feedzai, especially since we already have great customers in the region and strong support to build our operations here,” said Steve Liu, Feedzai's newly appointed Head of APAC. “Now, no matter what time zone, there’s a Feedzai office and team dedicated to supporting all of our current and future customers.”

Feedzai has clients across the APAC region, including companies headquartered from the Philippines to Australia, as well as some of the most recognized brands in the region. Feedzai is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York, Atlanta, Lisbon, Porto, Coimbra, London, and now Hong Kong, as well as sales and delivery teams providing support teams throughout the world.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with the most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and artificial intelligence. The world’s largest banks, payment providers and retailers use Feedzai’s agile machine learning technology to manage risks. Learn more about Feedzai at www.feedzai.com.

