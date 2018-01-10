Feishang Non metal Materials Technology : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness sand expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Feishang Non-metal Materials Technology Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. SU Chun Xiang ("Mr. Su") has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 January 2018.

THE BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MR. SU

Mr. Su, aged 30, obtained a degree a degree of Master of Engineering in Software Engineering from Xiamen University（廈門大學）in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") in 2012. Mr. Su has extensive experience in finance and investment fund management. He was the founder and the general manager of the risk control department of 昆明貴金屬交易所 (Kunming Precious Metal Exchange*) in the PRC and was the marketing director of the trading department of the COFCO Futures Co., Ltd.（中糧期貨有限公司）in the PRC. Mr. Su is currently the chairman of the board of an assets management company located in Beijing, the PRC, responsible for the overall investment management thereof. Mr. Su has also obtained the qualifications of 基金從業人員 (Fund Practitioner*) and 期貨從業人員 (Futures Practitioner*) respectively in the PRC.

Mr. Su (i) does not hold any positions with the Company or other members of the Group;

(ii) has not entered into any service contract with the Company or other members of the Group;

(iii) was not connected and has no relationship with any existing or proposed directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) is not interested in and does not hold any short position in any shares or underlying shares in or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (v) did not hold any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Mr. Su has not been involved in any of the events under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters in relation to Mr. Su's appointment asthe director of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Su for joining the Board.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board hereby announces that Ms. YIN Yi ("Ms. Yin") and Ms. CHAN Shuk Kwan Winnie ("Ms. Chan") has resigned as the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company to pursue other business opportunities with effect from 9 January 2018. Ms. Yin also ceased to be the chairman of nomination committee and the member of each of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Ms. Chan also ceased to be the chairman of remuneration committee and the member of each of the audit committee and nomination committee of the Company.

Ms. Yin and Ms. Chan confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to their resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Yin and Ms. Chan for their invaluable contributions during their tenure as the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. KO Yat Fei ("Mr. Ko"), Mr. CHOW Chi Hang Tony ("Mr. Chow") and Ms. SHAO Yu ("Ms. Shao") have been appointed as the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company with effect from 9 January 2018.

THE BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MR. KO

Mr. Ko, aged 28, was educated at and holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Honours) in Accounting from Hong Kong Shue Yan University. Mr. Ko is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a practicing certificate. Mr. Ko has more than five years of experience in accounting, auditing and corporate advisory. He has worked in local and international Certified Public Accountants firm and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Currently, Mr. Ko is a Practicing Director of a local Certified Public Accountants firm.

Mr. Ko (i) does not hold any positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has not entered into any service contract with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) was not connected and has no relationship with any existing or proposed directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) is not interested in and does not hold any short position in any shares or underlying shares in or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (v) did not hold any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Mr. Ko has not been involved in any of the events under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters in relation to Mr. Ko's appointment as the director of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

THE BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MR. CHOW

Mr. Chow, aged 26, obtained a degree of Bachelor of Laws and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Mr. Chow is currently a practicing Barrister-At-Law in Hong Kong practicing in both civil and criminal litigation.

Mr. Chow (i) does not hold any positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has not entered into any service contract with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) was not connected and has no relationship with any existing or proposed directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) is not interested in and does not hold any short position in any shares or underlying shares in or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (v) did not hold any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Mr. Chow has not been involved in any of the events under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters in relation to Mr. Chow's appointment as the director of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

THE BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF MS. SHAO

Ms. Shao, aged 39, was educated at and holds a degree of Bachelor of International Economics and Trade from Beijing Foreign Studies University 北京外國語大學 in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Ms. Shao has extensive experience in marketing and general corporate management. She has served as a senior manager for several enterprises in the PRC for over 10 years. From May 2013 to June 2015, Ms. Shao has served as the general manager of the sales department of 北京紅石 房地產有限公司 (Beijing Hong Shi Real Estate Company Limited*). From July 2015 to December 2016, She was the chief operating officer of 北京漢頌律師事務所 (Beijing Hansong Law Firm*). Currently, Ms. Shao is the chairwoman of the board and the chief executive officer of a local television culture enterprise in the PRC, responsible for the overall operation and management thereof.

Ms. Shao (i) does not hold any positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has not entered into any service contract with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) was not connected and has no relationship with any existing or proposed directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company; (iv) is not interested in and does not hold any short position in any shares or underlying shares in or any debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (v) did not hold any directorship in the last three years in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Ms. Shao has not been involved in any of the events under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters in relation to Ms. Shao's appointment as the director of the Company that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Ko, Mr. Chow and Ms. Shao for joining the Board.

