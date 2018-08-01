Log in
Fentress Architects and LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal shortlisted at SBID International Design Awards

08/01/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentress Architects is the only US firm to become a finalist in the Public Space Design category of the SBID International Design Awards 2018. The SBID Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the interior design industry, representing talent and design excellence across all corners of the globe.

0_int_FALogo_block_main_RGB_300dpi.jpg


The 1.2 million square foot Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX blends grand-scale architectural elements with the intimacy of human scale, while interweaving the essence of the city into every facet of the project to establish a sense of place. Fentress’ design was the first major improvement in 25 years.

Founder and CEO of SBID, Dr Vanessa Brady OBE says: “We have had an overwhelming number of entries this year from more countries than in previous, the calibre of finalists across all 14 categories, is a true reflection of the creative scope of the global design industry, depicting an international portfolio of projects from over 42 countries worldwide.”

One winner in each category will be awarded for gaining the most votes overall from the judge’s choices and the public votes combined. Judges for this year’s awards include Directors and CEO’s from global design corporations such as Christian Louboutin Beauté, BBC, National History Museum, Belmond, Walpole, Bentley, Google, AECOM and more.

Cast your vote for Fentress’ project by Friday 24 August at 5.00pm GMT at https://bit.ly/2M9rUXd. The winners will be announced and awarded with a bespoke crystal trophy designed by Sans Souchi glass deco at the official ceremony, held at The Dorchester hotel in London on Friday 26 October.

Attachment 

Cassidy Humphrey
Fentress Architects
303 282 6192
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
