Ferratum: Summer Period Hot for Sales Say UK SMEs

In the first-ever biannual Ferratum SME Future Climate Indicator, it is
revealed that 35% of UK small and medium businesses view the summer
period as the most important part of the year when it comes to sales.
Despite the general uncertainty caused by Brexit, UK respondents were
confident investing more in their business.
The Ferratum SME Future Climate Indicator shows a continued trend of
traditional banks giving way to other, more flexible funding solutions.
As many as three out of four (72%) UK-based SMEs said that they would
comfortably seek external funding to help grow their business based on a
promising economic outlook in the UK. The results reveal that, on
average, new finance solutions have topped traditional banks by three
per cent, indicating a growing demand for more flexible funding
solutions.
The Netherlands is the frontrunner when it comes to businesses favouring
new financing options with 42% of businesses preferring alternative
financing over financing from traditional banks. Although responses
differed significantly between the markets, one thing they all shared
was a demand for new, flexible funding solutions to support their
ambitions to expand.
Of all businesses surveyed, over a third said they would seek external
funding in the next six months, while 41% said they were unsure. The
economy is booming in the UK with three-quarters of the businesses
saying they planned to apply for external funding. Over half of Danish
businesses said they were uncertain whether they would need external
funding.
Additionally, 41% of UK SME´s said they planned to invest more in the
business than the previous year, followed closely by the Netherlands
(35%) and Denmark (25%). However, almost a third of Swedish businesses,
said they intended to invest less this summer than last year.
“We have seen positive signs in the market for some time and by
conducting our own study we’re able to back up our own analysis of UK
entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our economy at the moment. It
seems that in the UK, the summer is a critical time for SMEs, with much
time given to development and growth of their business. It’s great to
see that UK SME owners are feeling optimistic about the future, with
such a high percentage planning on investing more in the next year.” –
Tony Gundersen, UK Country Manager.
