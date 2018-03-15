Ferring Announces Positive Outcome of European Decentralised Procedure (DCP) for Testavan®, a Treatment for Men with Hypogonadism

Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced the positive outcome of the
European Decentralised Procedure (DCP) for Testavan®
(transdermal testosterone gel 2%), a testosterone replacement therapy
for adult male hypogonadism, when testosterone deficiency has been
confirmed by clinical features and biochemical tests. The Netherlands
acted as Reference Member State (RMS) on behalf of all 31 European
Economic Areas (EEA) countries.1
“Men suffering from hypogonadism symptoms, including erectile
dysfunction and fatigue, often remain untreated due to barriers that
delay diagnosis and lack of treatment options,” said Per Falk,
Executive Vice President and Chief Science Officer, Ferring
Pharmaceuticals. “Ferring is committed to delivering innovative
healthcare solutions to treat a number of male urologic conditions. With
the positive outcome of the DCP, hypogonadal patients in many European
countries will soon have access to a convenient treatment to normalise
testosterone and relieve symptoms.”
Testavan’s fast-drying gel formulation is based on Ferring’s Advanced
Skin Technology (F.A.S.T.), a proprietary transdermal gel technology,
which enhances bioavailability of testosterone through the skin.
Testavan’s low dose and volume, in addition to its unique hands-free
applicator, were designed to ensure patient convenience. The hands-free
applicator may lower the risk of transference of testosterone skin
residue from the patient to others.8-10
In phase III trials, men treated with Testavan achieved normalised
testosterone levels by month three, with improvements in quality of life
and fatigue scores over three months, and early and sustained increase
in erectile function score at one and three months. Assessment measures
included testosterone responder rate, defined as the percentage of
subjects achieving normalised levels of testosterone (300-1050 ng/dL);
the Multidimensional Assessment of Fatigue (MAF); general well-being
assessment (Short Form 12 Health Survey, SF-12); International Index of
Erectile Function (IIEF).
About male hypogonadism
Male hypogonadism is a condition characterised by low levels or absence
of testosterone due to certain medical conditions, and signs and
symptoms of testosterone deficiency. Male hypogonadism is reported to
have an incidence of 2-6% in men aged 40-79 years and becomes more
common with age.3 There is a substantial quality of life and
clinical burden associated with hypogonadism in men, and can be
associated with comorbidities such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome,
cardiovascular diseases, and adverse bonehealth.3,11-14
About Testavan
Testavan, the new 2% testosterone gel, uses a proprietary hydroalcoholic
and highly viscous topical formulation. The product is homogeneous,
transparent and nonstaining, and comes in a metered dose dispenser that
includes a hands-free cap applicator for precise dispensing and
application. The starting dose is 23 mg testosterone, delivered by one
pump actuation, contained in 1.15 g of gel, and the highest dose is 3.45
g of gel containing 69 mg testosterone (delivered by 3 pump actuations).1
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty
biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world
build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex,
Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and women’s
health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology.
Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over
50 years. Today, over one third of the company’s research and
development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalised
healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to
birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people
worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and
markets its products in 110 countries.
