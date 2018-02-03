Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Fianna Fáil : Doherty must clarify reports that State pension could be scrapped – FF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 03:15pm CET

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Employment Affairs and Social Protection Willie O'Dea TD has called on Minister Regina Doherty to clarify today's media reports regarding the future of the contributory State pension.

Deputy O'Dea made the comments after it was suggested that the Government could move to scrap the contributory State pension once a pension scheme in which workers are automatically enrolled in is established.

Deputy O'Dea said, 'These reports are alarming and will come as a shock to people. It's being suggested that the contributory State pension will be entirely scrapped as part of an effort to introduce pension reforms. This is completely unacceptable when you consider the importance of the contributory State pension and how it acts as a safety net for so many people.

'I recognise the need to introduce new measures to incentivise people to save for their retirement so that they are not only reliant upon the State pension. However, the suggestion that the State pension can be abolished is dangerous and reckless. Minister Doherty must make it clear that this is not on the Government agenda,' concluded Deputy O'Dea.

Fianna Fáil published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 14:14:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-13/2018)
09:55p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-14/2018)
07:33p Caution after Wall Street caps off worst week in years
06:15p RNLI ROYAL NATIONAL LIFEBOAT INSTITUTION : Margate RNLI rescue father and daughter in tide drama
05:25p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Sunbrite shines as ‘rodeo tomato’ for 2018 San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo
05:15p Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving cars soon - Automobilwoche
05:05p VILLAGE OF CHICAGO RIDGE IL : Condo & Townhome Owner Workshop
05:00p BOB CORKER : Corker Statement on Nomination of John Ryder to Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors
04:10p HERSHEY ENTERTAINMENT & RESORTS : Introducing the NEW Hershey's Melted Hot Chocolate!
03:15p FIANNA FÁIL : Doherty must clarify reports that State pension could be scrapped – FF
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Wall Street says Starbucks has too many stores, prices too high
2ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : Approves Second $12 Billion Stock Buyback Authorization in as Many Months
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Sizes Up Liberty Assets -- WSJ
4IMPINJ INC : IMPINJ : stock plunges as Seattle company cuts revenue guidance, says CFO leaving
5WTI : Exxon, Chevron Come Up Short -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.