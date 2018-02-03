Fianna Fáil : Doherty must clarify reports that State pension could be scrapped – FF

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Employment Affairs and Social Protection Willie O'Dea TD has called on Minister Regina Doherty to clarify today's media reports regarding the future of the contributory State pension.

Deputy O'Dea made the comments after it was suggested that the Government could move to scrap the contributory State pension once a pension scheme in which workers are automatically enrolled in is established.

Deputy O'Dea said, 'These reports are alarming and will come as a shock to people. It's being suggested that the contributory State pension will be entirely scrapped as part of an effort to introduce pension reforms. This is completely unacceptable when you consider the importance of the contributory State pension and how it acts as a safety net for so many people.

'I recognise the need to introduce new measures to incentivise people to save for their retirement so that they are not only reliant upon the State pension. However, the suggestion that the State pension can be abolished is dangerous and reckless. Minister Doherty must make it clear that this is not on the Government agenda,' concluded Deputy O'Dea.