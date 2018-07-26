Fibra Inn Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018

Log in
07/26/2018 | 02:56am CEST

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV:FINN13) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), the Mexican real estate investment trust internally managed and specialized in the hotel industry serving the business traveler with global brands, today announced its non-audited second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2018 (2Q18). These results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are stated in nominal Mexican pesos (Ps.).     

2Q18 Financial Highlights:

  • Fibra Inn concluded the quarter with 42 hotels in operation plus one property in an expansion process. This represents a total of 6,944 rooms, 142 of which are undergoing brand conversions and 54 are under expansion. Fibra Inn is invested in 3 properties, under the Hotel Factory model, that will add 633 rooms.
  • Total Revenue: Ps. 521.7 million, of which 94.9% were from room revenues and 5.1%, were from other rental revenues, for a total increase of 5.7% compared to 2Q17.
  • Hotel NOI1: Ps. 186.0 million, a 3.7% increase compared with the Ps. 179.3 million reported in 2Q17; NOI margin was 35.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2: reached Ps. 159.8 million, a 1.8% increase compared to the Ps. 157.0 million in 2Q17.
  • FFO3: Ps. 101.2 million, a 12.9% decrease compared with the Ps. 116.2 million reported in 2Q17; the FFO margin was 19.4%.
  • Distributions to Holders4: Ps. 110.0 million for the 429,705,974 CBFIs outstanding at the close of 2Q18. Excluding the CBFIs that were issued as part of the subscription, distribution per CBFI was Ps. 0.2560, representing an annualized dividend yield of 8.4% for the quarter.

Same-Store Sales for 2Q18 for the 41 comparable hotels:

  • Room revenue: Ps. 483.6 million; an increase of 4.1% vs 2Q17.
  • Occupancy: 65.6%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points (pp) and an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of Ps. 1,233.1, an increase of 1.6%.
  • Revenue per Available Room (“RevPAR”): was Ps. 809.2, a 4.1% increase.

Total Revenues for 2Q18 for the 42 hotels in operation:

  • Room revenues: Ps. 494.9 million; an increase of 4.8% compared to 2Q17.
  • Occupancy: 65.5%; an increase of 1.4 pp versus 2Q17.
  • Average Daily Rate: Ps. 1,231.3; a 2.1% increase.
  • Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR): Ps. 806.1, a 4.3% increase vs 2Q17.
1 Hotel NOI and NOI from other businesses are broken down separately. The first is the calculation of the Fibra’s revenue (hotel revenues and other revenues) minus operating expenses for administration, maintenance, lodging, utilities, fees, royalties, marketing and promotion, as well as property tax and insurance. The second (NOI) corresponds only to revenues and expenses from the Hotel Factory. Additionally, Total NOI will be reported.
2 Adjusted EBITDA includes acquisition and organization expenses.       
3 FFO is calculated as the Adjusted EBITDA plus interest gain less interest expense and foreign exchange fluctuations.
4 Calculated based on 429,705,974 CBFIs outstanding at the close of 2Q18; yield is based on Ps. 12.28 per CBFI as of June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

The sales mix at the close of 2Q18 was comprised of 42 hotels under operation: 11 limited service, 19 select service, 11 full service and 1 extended-stay hotels.  

Total Revenue per Segment
 2Q18%2Q17%
(Ps. million)    
Limited Service  70.813.6%  70.314.2%
Select Service  270.551.8%  233.147.2%
Full Service  170.132.6%  177.435.9%
Extended Stay  10.32.0%  13.02.6%
Total  521.7100.0%  493.7100.0%

        

Financial Highlights
 2Q18 2Q17 Var
(Ps. million, except EBITDA per room)     
Lodging Revenues  494.994.9%  472.295.6%4.8%
Rental Revenues  26.85.1%  21.54.4%24.6%
Fibra Revenues  521.7100.0%  493.7100.0%5.7%
NOI  186.035.6%  179.336.3%3.7%
Adjusted EBITDA  159.830.6%  157.031.8%1.8%
EBITDA per Room  23,678.4  -   23,383.1  - 1.3%
FFO   101.219.4%  116.223.5%-12.9%
Distribution and Dividend Yield     
CBFI Price  12.28   12.16 1.0%
Distribution  110.0   110.0 0.0%
Distribution per CBFI  0.2560   0.2500 2.4%
CBFIs outstanding  429.7   440.0 -2.3%
Annualized Dividend yield at the end of the quarter8.5% 8.2% 0.2 p.p
Hotels and Rooms     
 Hotels in operation   42   43 -1
 Hotels in remodeling *   1   -  1
 Developments   -    -  0
 Land Lots   1   1 0
 Total number of properties and the end of the quarter   44   44 0
 Weighted number of days per procurement 100% 100% 0
 Footprint (States)   15   15 0
 Rooms in operation   6,748   6,713 35
 Rooms under development   -    222 -222
 Rooms under rebranding   142   -  142
 Rooms in addition   54   -  54
 Rooms in remodeling   -    180 -180
 Total # Rooms   6,944   7,115 -171


* The Casa Grande Ciudad Juarez hotel temporarily closed on September 1, 2017 for conversion to the Holiday Inn brand and the addition of 54 rooms.

Fibra Inn’s total revenues during 2Q18 were Ps. 521.7 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to 2Q17. Revenues were comprised as follows:

  • Ps. 494.9 million, or 94.9%, were from room revenues from the 42 properties in operation, equivalent to 4.8% growth compared to 2Q17. This result was due to the following factors:
    1. A 4.1% increase from same-store sales room revenues, which reflected the effects of the initiation of the summer holidays when, due to seasonality, there are a lower number of business travelers as well as the effect of the Soccer World cup in Russia.
    2. 0.7% organic increase during the quarter.
  • Ps. 26.8 million, or 5.1%, in rental revenues from spaces for services other than lodging, such as conference and meeting rooms, coffee breaks and restaurants, as well as the rental of certain commercial spaces, which rose by 24.5% compared to Ps. 21.5 million in 2Q17.

During 2Q18, total operating expenses were Ps. 335.8 million, or 64.4% of total revenues, an increase of 70 basis points (bp), compared with 63.7% during 2Q17. This was the net effect of the following:

  • An 80 bp increase in lodging expenses, representing 25.3% of total revenues, to reach Ps. 132.1 million. This was due to the higher costs for breakfast that is included in the price of the guest stay, as well as commission to travel agencies to generate greater demand from leisure, thereby offsetting the seasonality of the summer holiday vacation period, which results in lower volume of business travelers; as well increasing the number of guests that are members of the global brand loyalty programs.
  • A 50 bp increase in royalties, representing 6.7% of total revenues, to reach Ps. 34.9 million, as several franchise contracts with international brands were renewed.
  • A 50 bps increase in administrative fees, representing 16.5% of total revenues, to reach Ps. 86.1 million due to increases in data processing systems for the operation as well as the reserve for doubtful accounts
  • A slight increase of 10 pb in maintenance, representing 4.2% of total revenues, or Ps. 21.7 million.     

The above was offset by:

  • A 70 bp decrease in marketing and advertising, which represented 4.9% of total revenues, or Ps. 25.5 million, due to lower costs for internet media campaigns for the promotion of the hotels.
  • A 40 bp decrease in energy costs, representing 5.9% of total revenue. In nominal terms this amount remained constant, however it declined in percentage terms due to higher revenue.
  • Property taxes and insurance costs remained flat, at 0.7% and 0.3% of total revenues, respectively.              

Beginning in 1Q18, the Company reported Hotel NOI, which pertains to the operation of the properties and NOI from other businesses; these line items will also include revenues and costs from the Hotel Factory.

As such, Net Operating Income (Hotel NOI) for 2Q18 reached Ps. 186.0 million, which represented a 3.7% increase, compared to Ps. 179.3 million for 2Q17. The NOI margin was 35.6%, which represented a decline of 70 bp compared to 36.3% reached in 2Q17.

In terms of the Hotel Factory, in 2Q18 we have not yet observed revenues from the structuring, development and asset management that Fibra Inn will collect from the external projects, which are expected for the second half of this year. However, expenses of Ps. 5.7 million were registered pertaining to salaries that correspond to the Hotel Factory team; this payroll was formerly included as part of the projects.

As a result of the above, Net Operating Income (Total NOI) for 2Q18 was Ps. 180.2 million, a 0.5% increase compared to the Ps. 179.3 million reported in 2Q17. NOI margin was 34.5% versus 36.3% reported in 2Q17.

For 2Q18, expenses related to the management of the Fibra were Ps. 35.4 million, representing an 80 bps increase as a percentage of revenues. These expenses were equivalent to 6.8% compared to 6.0% in 2Q17 and were the result of the following:

  • A 100 bp increase in acquisition and corporate expenses, representing 1.8% of total revenues, due to the following: (i) payments for hotel operational licenses and construction permits for some of the properties; and (ii) expenses corresponding to the improvement of the SAP system.
  • A 40 bps increase in extraordinary maintenance expenses for the hotels, which represented 1.1% of revenues, due to costs smaller equipment that cannot be classified as assets due to their size.
  • An increase of 60 pb in other revenues due to a cash reimbursement made by the international hotel chain, Wyndham, for the conversion of the Best Western Valle Real hotel.
  • Corporate management expenses remained stable and represented 4.7% of total revenues.

EBITDA reached Ps. 144.8 million in 2Q18, representing a 3.1% decline compared with the Ps. 149.5 million reported in 2Q17. EBITDA margin reached 27.8%, 250 bps below the 30.3% reported in 2Q17.

IFRS 3 Business Combinations
In reference to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, hotel acquisitions are considered business acquisitions, as these reflect the acquisition of a running operation. Therefore, acquisition-related expenses are reported in the profit and loss statement as they are incurred, including notary expenses, legal and appraisal expenses as well as other expenses. This is applicable for hotel acquisitions after 2014.

Adjusted EBITDA of Ps. 159.8 million excludes the previously-mentioned acquisition and corporate-related expenses and increased 1.8% compared to Ps. 156.9 million in 2Q17. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6%, which represented a 120 pp decrease compared to the 31.8% margin reported in 2Q17.

The period included:

  • A depreciation of fixed assets in the amount of Ps. 81.7 million, or 15.7% of total revenues, which was an increase of 31.4% compared to the Ps. 62.2 million reported in 2Q17, due to an increase in the asset base of capitalized projects. The calculation for the depreciation of fixed assets – properties, furniture and equipment – is calculated based on the straight line method based on the estimated useful life of the net assets’ residual value.
  • A provision of Ps. 26.2 million that corresponds to the compensation payment that will be made as a result of the termination of the advisory contract, representing 5.0% of total revenues and that declined by 44.2% vs. Ps. 46.9 million reported in 2Q17.
  • The cancellation of the provision for financial assets of Ps. 10.8 million, or 2.1% of revenues, a decline of Ps. 30.7 million, reflecting the adoption of new rule IFRS9, which refers to the measure and classification of financial assets. For Fibra Inn, this line item refers to the clients on the balance sheet.  

Operating Income (EBIT) was Ps. 47.7 million, an increase of 133.3% or Ps. 27.3 million compared to the 2Q17 figure, which was Ps. 20.5 million. The margin was equivalent to 9.1% versus 4.1% reported in 2Q17.

  • Fibra Inn obtained higher interest income totaling Ps. 14.1 million, or 2.6% higher compared to the Ps. 13.8 million reported in 2Q17.
  • Interest expenses were Ps. 73.3 million for 2Q18, compared to Ps. 53.1 million in 2Q17. This interest corresponds to the public debt, which at June 30, 2018 reached Ps. 2,957.0 million, as well as the Ps. 200 million disbursement of a new revolving credit line with Actinver.
  • An exchange rate gain of Ps. 1.6 million.    

The net financial result was an expense of Ps. 58.6 million in 2Q18, Ps. 17.8 million higher than the Ps. 40.8 million expense figure reported in 2Q17.

2Q18 net loss reached Ps. 10.9 million, a Ps. 9.5 million decline versus the Ps. 20.4 million loss experienced in 2Q17. The net margin was -2.1% in 2Q18, vs -4.1% in 2Q17.

The Company reported an effect in the valuation of derivative financial instruments for Ps.1.1 million.

As a result, the Company reported negative comprehensive net income for Ps. 6.3 million in 2Q18.

2Q18 FFO was Ps. 101.2 million, equivalent to a 12.9% decrease, compared to the Ps. 116.2 million reported in 2Q17. FFO margin was 19.4% in 2Q18 compared to 23.5% for the same quarter of the previous year.

Reconciliation to FFO and AFFO
 2Q182Q17Var %
    
FFO  101.2  112.4-10.0%
 (-)  Maintenance CAPEX  15.7  11.10.0%
Adjusted FFO  85.5  101.3-15.6%
FFO per CBFI  0.2355  0.2555-7.8%
Adjusted FFO per CBFI  0.1991  0.2302-13.5%

*Calculations per CBFI based on 429,705,974 shares in 2Q18 and 440,019,542 shares in 2Q17.

Distribution to Holders       

On July 24, 2018, Fibra Inn’s Technical Committee approved a cash distribution for the CBFI holders of Ps. 110.0 million related to 2Q18. This distribution was equivalent to Ps. 0.2560 per CBFI, based on 429,705,974 CBFIs outstanding at the close of 2Q18, as a return of capital based in the operations and results of Fibra Inn for the period between April 1 and June 30, 2018.

On July 25, the Company concluded a capital subscription issuing a total of 94,236,874 CBFIs. As such, at the date of this report, there are 523,075,633 certificates outstanding and a total of 598,256,416 CBFIs issued.

Additionally, the distribution amount per certificate will change at the time of payment, which is scheduled to be no later than August 31, 2018, as a result of the CBFI repurchasing program after the presentation of this quarterly report until the ex-date of the distribution payment.

Distribution to Holders
 2Q182Q17
 per CBFI*Totalper CBFI*Total
  Ps. $  Ps. million  Ps. $  Ps. million 
Taxable income  -   -   -   - 
Return of capital  0.2560  110.0  0.2500  110.0
Total  0.2560  110.0  0.2500  110.0

* The amount distributed per CBFI was calculated based on 429,705,974 CBFIs outstanding in 2Q18 and 440,019,542 for the second half of 2018.

The repurchase program reached a total balance of 10,313,568 CBFIs at June 30, 2018. After the close of the second quarter, 867,215 additional CBFIs were repurchased; as such, the total amount of repurchased CBFIs at the time of this report was 11,180,783 CBFIs.

Shareholder Composition
 At June 30, 2018As of July 25, 2018  (including the capital subscription)
 CBFIs%CBFIs%
     
CBFIs in Treasury  64,000,00012.7%  64,000,00010.7%
Repurchase Fund  10,313,5682.0%  11,180,7831.9%
Founders Trust  75,079,17017.5%  75,079,17014.4%
Public Float  354,626,80482.5%  447,996,46385.6%
Total Outstanding  429,705,97485.3%  523,075,63387.4%
Total Issued  504,019,542100.0%  598,256,416100.0%

Calculation of the Distribution to CBFI Holders

In accordance with the tax laws applicable to Fibra Inn, the fiduciary is obligated to distribute at least 95% of its taxable income generated in the prior period to CBFI holders by the Trust’s assets at least once per year and by March 15 of the consequent period.

On July 24, 2018, Fibra Inn’s Technical Committee approved a distribution policy based on Ps. 110.0 million for 2Q18.

In line with the tax code applicable to Fibra Inn, when the fiduciary grants holders of CBFIs that are worth more that the tax amount of the period generated by the trustors’ equity, the difference is considered a capital return and will lower the proven value of the purchase of the certificates held by the holders that receive this difference. The capital reimbursement does not generate a tax withholding for Fibra Inn’s investors.

Taxable Income Calculation

Taxable Income is calculated from a tax base and may differ from the accounting base calculation. Therefore, it is important to consider the following:

  1. Fiscal depreciation applies to approximately 82% of the total value of the hotels at a 5% annual rate, updated to reflect inflation in the portion corresponding to constructions (74%), while the remaining fixed assets (8%) depreciate fiscally in accordance with the rates applicable. The remaining 18% is the value of the land, which does not depreciate.
  2. IPO expenses are tax deductible in straight line depreciation for 7 years updated to reflect inflation.
  3. Monetary assets – mainly cash and cash equivalents – generate a tax deduction due to inflation effects over the average balance of those assets.

Therefore, use the following formula to calculate the Taxable Income:
Accountable Income
(+) Accountable depreciation, not deductible
(-) Taxable depreciation
(-) IPO expenses amortized to 7 years
(-) Annual adjustment from deductible inflation
               = Taxable Income

Use of the CAPEX Reserve
The capital expenditure reserve for hotel maintenance is provisioned as per the investment requirements in each line item for each period, plus a reasonable reserve for future requirements. As of June 30, 2018, this reserve reached Ps. 24.6 million compared to Ps. 24.4 million at March 31, 2018. The total amount for capital expense reached Ps. 15.5 million during 2Q18 of which Ps. 5.8 million were included as expenses in the profit and loss statement.

Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2018, Fibra Inn held Ps. 492.9 million in cash and equivalents and nearly the entire outstanding recoverable VAT amount has been recovered from the Mexican Tax Authority, leaving a remainder of Ps. 0.5 million yet to be recovered.

Accounts receivable registered Ps. 109.0 million from regular business operations. Other accounts receivable were Ps. 28.1 million mainly pertaining to operating expenses of the amortized hotels during the period, as well as property taxes, insurance, fiduciary fees, independent board members and administrative payments.

Accounts payable reached Ps. 98.2 million registering Ps. 199.1 million of the bank debt from the revolving credit line with Actinver.

As of June 30, 2018, Fibra Inn registered long-term financial obligations of Ps. 2,957.0 million, which correspond to the balance of the debt from FINN15 and FINN18.

At the close of 2Q18, the gross debt balance was:
(i)           66.7% at a fixed rate of 9.93%, and
(ii)          33.3% at a variable rate covered with weighted fixed rate swaps for 8.48%.
As such, the weighted net cost of debt was 9.45%.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had the option to take on additional debt (considering the current balance of cash and cash equivalents) for Ps. 1,050.0 million without surpassing the 33% loan-to-value threshold set forth by the Company’s Technical Committee.

The FINN15 and FINN18 debt issuance financial covenants at June 30, 2018 are as follows:

Financial Covenants - FINN15 & FINN18 Debt Issuance
 CovenantsAl June 30, 2018
   
Loan to Value Equal or lower than 50% 27.3%
Debt Service Coverage Equal or higher than 1.0   2.4
Debt Service Equal or higher than 1.5   2.5
Total Assets no taxable Equal or higher than 150% 335.0%
Debt to Total Assets Equal or lower than 40% 0.0%

Fibra Inn has a total loan-to-value of 27.3% as of June 30, 2018. This leverage level is in full compliance with the dispositions of the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (“CNBV”) to regulate the maximum leverage levels for the Fibras of up to 50%. As of June 30, 2018, the debt service coverage was 2.4x; the ratio established must be 1.0x or greater. Both of these figures are calculated in accordance with the methodology in Appendix AA of the Circular Única de Emisoras applicable to CBFIs.

Following is a breakdown of the items used in the calculation of the financial ratios:

Debt Ratios (CNBV)
Loan-to-valueAt June 30, 2018
(equal or lower than 50%) 
Financing  200.0
Market Debt  3,000.0
Total Assets  11,723.1
Loan-to-value27.3%
  
Debt Service Coverage Ratio 
(equal or higher than 1.0) 
Liquid Assets  492.9
VAT refunds  0.5
Operating Profit  767.0
Credit lines  300.0
Sub-Total Numerator  1,560.4
  
Amortization of Interests  461.4
Principal Repayments  - 
Capital Expenditure  93.0
Development Expenditure  101.1
Sub-Total Denominator  655.5
  
Debt Service Coverage Ratio 2.4 times 

2Q18 Recent Events

1.    Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
On April 26, the Company carried out its Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for CBFI Holders where it approved, among other items, the terms of the Fibra’s Corporate Governance Committees report. At the meeting, patrimonial and independent Technical committee members were also nominated and ratified, as well as members that hold over 10% of the CBFIs outstanding. For additional detail regarding this matter, please refer to the press release regarding these resolutions.

2.    Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
On May 11, the Company carried out an Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for CBFI Holders where it approved the establishment of a CBFI Offering Program for up to 900 million CBFIs, without exceeding Ps, 10,000 million. The proceeds will be allocated towards acquisitions of assets, working capital, investment and maintenance expenses, payment or refinancing of liabilities. On the same date, the Company carried out an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting where it approved the statutory adjustments to modify the Trust contract, as discussed at Shareholder’s Meeting held on February 18, 2018; as well as the exchange of securities deposited in Indeval. For additional detail regarding this matter, please refer to the press release regarding these resolutions.

3.    Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting
On June 14, the Company carried out an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for CBFI Holders where it approved: (i) the modification of the Technical Committee to consist of mostly independent members; therefore this Committee includes five independent members, two representatives of the Founders Trust, the Chief Executive Officer and, if requested, the representative of the holders who possess more than 10% of the outstanding CBFIs; (ii) the loss of exclusivity and preference rights to acquire assets by the Founders Trust, in case Fibra Inn makes any property disinvestments.    

4.   Afore Invercap removed its representative from Fibra Inn’s Technical Commitee
On June 22, 2018, Fibra Inn received a notification from Afore Invercap to revoke the appointment of Mr. Santiago Pinson Correa and its alternate, Mr. Antonio de Jesús Sibaja Luna, as representatives of Afore Invercap in Fibra Inn’s Technical Committee. However, on July 24, 2018, the addition of Mr. Santiago Pinson Correa to the Financial Committee was approved and thereby completing the requirement that of the 5 members of this committee, 3 must be independent.

Events after 2Q18

1.    Fibra Inn Consolidates its Leadership in Corporate Governance
On July 3, Fibra Inn released its strategic vision in terms of corporate governance and compiled the initiatives undertaken since its initial public offering.

2.    Subscription Notice to FINN 13 Shareholders
On July 4, Fibra Inn informed about its exclusive subscription notice for Fibra Inn Holders at a price of Ps. 11.10 per CBFI, equivalent to a 9.87% discount. The first round took place from July 4 to 19, 2018, where 63,247,645 CBFIs were subscribed. Holders that 100% subscribed to the first round were able to participate in the second round, which took place from July 20 to 25, 2018, and where 30,989,229 CBFIs were subscribed. The total amount of CBFIs subscribed during this round was 94,236,874, which represented proceeds of Ps. 1,046.0 million. For additional detail regarding this matter, please refer to the press release regarding the subscription notice.

3.    Fibra Inn Entered the Beach Hotel Market with the Signing of a Purchase Option to Acquire Secrets Silversands Riviera Cancun
On July 9, Fibra Inn announced its intention to enter the beach hotel segment and explained the importance of this new business segment. Moreover, Fibra Inn informed about the signing of a purchase option to acquire this property under the Hotel Factory structure, Fibra Inn’s external investment framework.     

4.   Fibra Inn Announced the Signing of a Binding Agreement to Sale the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Hotel in Culiacan
On July 19, Fibra Inn signed a binding agreement to sell this property for Ps. 85.0 million. The property was part of a hotel portfolio that jointly had a cap rate of over 9.5% cap rate in the trailing 12 months.  This sale is part of its capital recycling program for the sale of non-strategic properties. The transaction proceeds will be used to invest in projects with higher profitability.

Hotel Portfolio at 2Q18

 BrandCityStateRoomsAdditions
 Limited Service Hotels
1Wyndham GardenIrapuatoGuanajuato102 
2Wyndham GardenCelayaGuanajuato150 
3Wyndham GardenLeónGuanajuato126 
4Wyndham GardenSilaoGuanajuato143 
5Microtel Inn & Suites by WyndhamChihuahuaChihuahua108 
6Microtel Inn & Suites by WyndhamCuliacánSinaloa158 
7Microtel Inn & Suites by WyndhamTolucaEstado de México129 
8Microtel Inn & Suites by WyndhamCd. JuárezChihuahua113 
9Wyndham GardenGuadalajara AndaresJalisco186 
10City Express JuniorChihuahuaChihuahua105 
11City ExpressChihuahuaChihuahua104 
    1,424 
 Select Service Hotels
1Hampton InnMonterreyNuevo León 223 
2Hampton InnSaltilloCoahuila227 
3Hampton InnReynosaTamaulipas145 
4Hampton InnQuerétaroQuerétaro178 
12Hampton Inn by HiltonHermosilloSonora151 
14Hampton Inn by HiltonChihuahuaChihuahua190 
5Holiday Inn ExpressSaltilloCoahuila180 
7Holiday Inn ExpressTolucaEstado de México268 
8Holiday Inn ExpressMonterreyNuevo León198 
9Holiday Inn ExpressGuadalajaraJalisco199 
10Holiday Inn ExpressTolucaEstado de México127 
6Holiday Inn Express & SuitesJuárezChihuahua182 
11AloftGuadalajaraJalisco142 
13Courtyard by MarriottSaltilloCoahuila180 
16Courtyard by MarriottChihuahuaChihuahua152 
15Fairfield Inn & Suites by MarriottCoatzacoalcosVeracruz180 
13Wyndham GardenPlaya del CarmenQuintana Roo196 
17Wyndham Garden**MonterreyNuevo León85 
14AC Hotels by Marriott GuadalajaraJalisco180 
    3,383 
 Full Service Hotels
1Holiday Inn & SuitesGuadalajaraJalisco90 
2Holiday InnMonterreyNuevo León198 
3Holiday InnPueblaPuebla150 
4Camino RealGuanajuatoGuanajuato155 
5Marriott PueblaPuebla296 
6Holiday InnMéxicoDistrito Federal214 
7Holiday InnAltamiraTamaulipas203 
8Casa GrandeChihuahuaChihuahua115 
9Casa GrandeDeliciasChihuahua89 
10Crowne PlazaMonterreyNuevo León219 
11Holiday InnReynosaTamaulipas95 
12Holiday Inn*Cd. JuárezChihuahua0196
    1,824196
 Extended Stay Hotels
1Staybridge SuitesGuadalajaraJalisco117 
    117 
 Land Bank
1Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott*Cd. del CarmenCampeche  
      6,748196
 Total Fibra Inn's Portfolio as of June 30, 2018  6,944 
 (*) Hotel in remodeling, includes 145 rooms and an addition of 51 rooms.  
 (**) Rebranded properties

Information Regarding the Tenant

In order to facilitate the quarter-over-quarter comparisons, additional operational tenant information, as well as statistical indicators, is presented.

Rental revenues for the non-lodging spaces reached Ps. 26.8 million in 2Q18, which was 24.5% higher than the figure for 2Q17.

Rental revenue for food, beverage and other services were Ps. 158.0 million, 2.5% lower than the one registered for 2Q17.

Operadora México Servicios y Restaurantes, SAPI de CV
Combined with Trust F/1765
 2Q18 2Q17 
(Milions of pesos)    
Revenue  158.0100%  162.1100%
Sales Cost  91.858%  96.159%
Operating Profit  66.142%  65.941%
Operating Expenses  7.35%  7.95%
NOI  58.837%  58.036%
Lease paid to Trust F/1616  45.229%  41.225%
Other Indirect Expenses  6.04%  5.94%
EBITDA  7.65%  11.17%
Plus: Other Non-Operating Expenses  - 0%  - 0%
Adjusted EBITDA  7.65%  11.17%

Hotel Operating Indicators

  1. Quarterly Total Sales       
Quarterly Total Sales
 2Q182Q17%
Number of hotels  42  42 
Lodging Income  494.9  472.24.8%
Occupancy 65.5%64.1%1.4 pp
ADR  1,231.3  1,206.02.1%
RevPar  806.1  773.04.3%

 *In 2Q18: The Hotel Casa Grande Ciudad Juarez remained closed (since September 2017) due to its conversion to the Holiday Inn brand as well as its 54-room expansion. It is expected to re-open in 3Q18.In 2Q17: The Arriva Express Guadalajara Hotel remained closed for its conversion to the AC Hotels by Marriott brand.

  1. Quarterly Same-Store Sales
Quarterly Same Stores Sales
 (41 Hotels)2Q182Q17Variation
Room Revenue  484  4644.1%
Occupancy 65.6%64.0%1.6 pp
ADR  1,233.1  1,213.91.6%
RevPAR   809.2  777.04.1%

The parameter of same-store sales includes the following:

  • Hotels that are the property of Trust F/1616 and its operations, excluding hotels that are under negotiation as a result of a binding agreement as the phase prior to acquisition; those will be included at the moment of titling.   
  • As a result, the same-store sales indicator for 2Q18 includes 41 hotels of the current portfolio as if they had been part of the Fibra for the full periods, both for 2Q18 and 2Q17.
  • The Company maintains the policy of excluding hotels that have been in Fibra Inn’s portfolio for less than half of the quarter under discussion.

This report, excludes the Casa Grande Ciudad Juarez hotel as it remains closed since September 2017 due to its 54-room expansion and conversion to the Holiday Inn brand; this hotel is expected to resume operation in 3Q18. The Arriva Express Guadalajara hotel remained closed in 2Q17 for its conversion to the AC Hotel by Marriott brand.

  1. Information by Segment, by Chain and by Region     
Same Store Sales by Segment
 OccupancyADRRevPAROccupancyADRRevPAR% RevPAR
 2Q182Q17 
Limited Service61.4%  879.3  540.161.9%  867.7  537.60.5%
Select Service67.1%  1,297.1  870.462.9%  1,252.6  788.110.5%
Full Service66.2%  1,363.4  902.165.7%  1,395.2  917.1-1.6%
Extended Stay67.6%  1,420.4  959.791.9%  1,308.7  1,202.5-20.2%
TOTAL65.6%  1,233.1  809.264.0%  1,213.9  777.04.1%


Same Store Sales by Region
 OccupancyADRRevPAROccupancyADRRevPAR% RevPAR
 2Q182Q17 
North64.3%  1,211.3  778.665.3%  1,141.9  746.14.4%
Northeast76.8%  1,385.7  1,064.067.1%  1,364.2  915.916.2%
Northwest67.1%  611.2  410.062.0%  594.0  368.211.4%
South and center57.0%  1,100.3  627.459.4%  1,143.3  678.7-7.6%
West66.3%  1,311.6  869.569.0%  1,266.2  873.6-0.5%
TOTAL65.6%  1,233.1  809.264.0%  1,213.9  777.04.1%

North: Chihuahua, Sonora     
North-East: Nuevo León, Coahuila y Tamaulipas.                           
West: Jalisco
North-East: Sinaloa   
Mid - Southern: Querétaro, Estado de México, Puebla, Guanajuato, Quintana Roo, Cd México, Veracruz, Campeche.

Same Store Sales by Hotel Chain
 OccupancyADRRevPAROccupancyADRRevPAR% RevPAR
 2Q182Q17 
IHG Intercontinental Hotels Group 74.8%  1,318.8  986.270.2%  1,310.6  919.77.2%
Wyndham Hotel Group 59.0%  919.1  542.659.9%  912.3  546.8-0.8%
Hilton Worldwide66.8%  1,179.2  787.262.9%  1,164.8  733.17.4%
Marriott International53.7%  1,679.6  902.557.9%  1,584.3  917.8-1.7%
Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide66.5%  1,456.1  967.860.5%  1,385.2  837.915.5%
Local Brands58.1%  1,069.8  621.559.8%  1,070.3  640.4-2.9%
Total65.6%  1,233.1  809.264.0%  1,213.9  777.04.1%


Hotel Operation
RegionHotelsRooms% Total of Rooms% Total of NOI
North10130919%20%
Northeast11195329%45%
Northwest11582%1%
South and Center14241436%23%
West691414%12%
TOTAL426748100%100%
     
SegmentHotelsRooms% Total of Rooms% Total of NOI
Limited Service11142421%11%
Select Service18320347%55%
Full Service12200430%32%
Extended Service11172%2%
TOTAL426748100%100%
     
OperatorHotelsRooms% Total of Rooms% Total of NOI
Fibra Inn40644395%96%
Camino Real11552%2%
Grupo Presidente11502%2%
TOTAL426748100%100%
     

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties for lodging in Mexico aimed at the business traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. Additionally, the Company has development agreements. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements.  These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements.  Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur.  The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors.  Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Fideicomiso Irrevocable No. F/1616 (Deutsche Bank Mexico, S. A.
Multiple Banking Institution, Trust Division) and Subsidiary
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(Thousands of pesos)
     
 As of June 30,
2018		%As of December
31, 2017		%
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents  492,915  4.2507,986  4.4
Trade and other accounts receivable, net  109,048  0.9135,354  1.2
Advanced payments  28,113  0.217,692  0.2
Accounts receivables from related parties  10,840  0.112,280  0.1
Recoverable value-added tax  519  0.031,992  0.3
Recoverable taxes and others  6,119  0.14,702  0.0
Total current assets  647,554  5.5710,006  6.1
     
Non-current assets    
Property, furniture and equipment - net  10,653,702  90.910,560,347  90.8
Intangible asset and other assets  65,671  0.668,976  0.6
Accounts receivable from related parties  116,650  1.0120,581  1.0
Prepaid property acquisitions   205,909  1.8126,888  1.1
Deferred income tax  2,551  0.02,551  0.0
Derivative financial instruments  31,083  0.338,385  0.3
Total non-current assets  11,075,566  94.510,917,728  93.9
     
Total assets11,723,12010011,627,734100
     
LIABILITIES    
     
Current liabilities:    
Suppliers  98,159  2.969,238  2.3
Other payables  12,323  0.48,169  0.3
Properties’ acquisition liability  2,066  0.12,066  0.1
Accounts payable to related parties  31,468  0.921,143  0.7
Bank debt  199,084  5.80  - 
Liability from debt obligations  83,032  2.46,059  0.2
Advances from clients   15,721  0.514,540  0.5
Tax payable  10,862  0.312,585  0.4
Total current liabilities  452,715  13.2133,800  4.5
     
Non-current liabilities:    
Debt securities  2,957,046  86.02,844,696  94.8
Accounts payable to related parties  26,653  0.817,769  0.6
Cash settled executive share-based compensation   3,472  0.13,472 
Employee benefits  283  0.0283  0.0
Total non-current liabilities  2,987,454  86.82,866,220  95.5
     
Total liabilities3,440,1691003,000,020100
     
EQUITY    
     
Trustors' equity:    
Contributed capital  5,662,112  68.45,886,250  68.2
Property revaluation surplus  2,802,541  33.82,802,541  32.5
Reserve for valuation effect of derivative financial instruments  9,277  0.137,405  0.4
Reserve for repurchase of CBFIs  195,108  2.4214,596  2.5
Share-based compensation reserve  96,073  1.277,663  0.9
Retained earnings-482,160-  5.8-390,741-  4.5
Total trustors' equity8,282,951  100.08,627,714  100.0
     
Total liabilities and equity11,723,120 11,627,734 
     


  
Fideicomiso Irrevocable No. F/1616 (Deutsche Bank Mexico, S. A. 
Multiple Banking Institution, Trust Division) and Subsidiary 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and of Other Comprehensive Income 
For the period from April 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017 and for the accumulated of the year ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 
(Thousands of pesos) 
             
Revenue from:2T18%2T17%Var. Ps.Var. %2018%2017%Var. Ps.Var. %
Lodging494,93994.9472,17595.622,7644.8973,83995.2930,41495.543,4254.7
Property leases26,8025.121,5194.45,28324.548,8004.843,7294.55,07211.6
Total revenue521,741100.0493,694100.028,0475.71,022,639100.0974,143100.048,4975.0
             
Costs and expenses from hotel services:            
Lodging132,09425.3121,07024.511,0249.1259,03625.3239,82724.619,2098.0
Administrative86,11916.579,06116.07,0588.9174,32817.0159,71416.414,6149.1
Maintenance21,6924.220,2724.11,4207.041,4994.139,2624.02,2375.7
Electricity30,5375.930,9966.3-459-1.556,6485.558,3396.0-1,690-2.9
Royalties34,8866.730,3956.24,49114.868,0586.760,1126.27,94713.2
Advertising and promotion25,4594.927,5765.6-2,116-7.751,8195.153,3545.5-1,535-2.9
Property tax3,5440.73,4490.7952.86,5020.66,7970.7-296-4.3
Insurance1,4550.31,5570.3-104-6.62,8930.33,0600.3-167-5.5
Total costs and expenses of hotel services335,78664.4314,37663.721,4106.8660,78464.6620,46463.740,3206.5
             
NOI Hotel185,95535.6179,31836.36,6373.7361,85535.4353,67836.38,1772.3
             
OTHER BUSINESSES            
             
INCOME:            
Hotel factory 0  - 0  - 0 0  - 0  - 0 
             
COSTS:            
Hotel factory 5,7300.000.05,730 10,4230.000.010,423 
             
NOI other businesses-5,7300.000.0-5,730 -10,4230.000.0-10,423 
             
Total NOI180,22534.5179,31836.39070.5351,43234.4353,67836.3-2,246-0.6
             
Other costs and expenses:            
Corporate administrative expenses24,499  4.723,275  4.71,224  5.346,955  4.646,685  4.8270  0.6
Acquisition and organization expenses9,138  1.83,742  0.85,395  144.215,644  1.56,189  0.69,455  152.8
Maintenance expenses5,814  1.13,740  0.82,074  55.47,748  0.85,852  0.61,896  32.4
Others -4,056-  0.8-929-  0.2-3,126  336.7-5,557-  0.5-4,066-  0.4-1,489  36.6
Total indirect expenses35,395  6.829,829  6.05,565  18.764,790  6.354,659  5.610,130  18.5
             
EBITDA144,83027.8149,48830.3-4,659-3.1286,64228.0299,02030.7-12,378-4.1
             
Plus: Acquisition and organization expenses9,138  1.83,742  0.85,395  144.215,644  1.56,189  0.69,455  152.8
             
Adjusted EBITDA159,78230.6156,97131.82,8101.8310,03430.3311,06031.9-1,026-0.3
             
Estimate of impairment of financial assets-10,760-  2.119,965  4.0-30,725-  153.9-10,760-  1.119,965  2.0-30,725-  153.9
AAP Termination of  Advisory Contract26,160  5.046,890  9.5-20,730-  44.226,160  2.646,890  4.8-20,730-  44.2
Depreciation of fixed asset 81,717  15.762,183  12.619,534  31.4164,259  16.1126,482  13.037,777  29.9
EBIT (Operating income)47,7139.120,4504.127,262133.3106,98310.5105,68210.81,3011.2
             
Interest income14,148  2.713,792  2.8356  2.646,479  4.525,044  2.621,435  85.6
Interest expense73,289  14.053,088  10.820,201  38.1121,168  11.8103,865  10.717,303  16.7
Effect of valuation of derivative financial instruments -1,054-  0.2151  0.0-1,205-  796.4-20,827-  2.0348  0.0-21,175-  6,082.4
Exchange rate loss (gain)-1,611-  0.31,674  0.3-3,284-  196.3-131-  0.04,439  0.5-4,571-  103.0
Net income-10,871-2.1-20,369-4.19,497-46.611,5991.122,7692.3-11,171-49.1
             
Other comprehensive income items:            
             
Reserve for valuation effect of derivative financial instruments4,544  0.9-12,137-  2.516,681-  137.4-28,128-  2.8-22,648-  2.3-5,480  24.2
             
Comprehensive income-6,327-1.2-32,506-6.626,178-80.5-16,529-1.61210.0-16,651-13,756.7
             
FFO 1101,19819.4116,15223.5-14,954-12.9214,64921.0228,14723.4-13,498-5.9
1 Funds from operations: Adjusted EBITDA plus Interest income minus Interest expense and Exchange rate fluctuation.        


Fideicomiso Irrevocable No. F/1616 (Deutsche Bank Mexico, S. A.   
Multiple Banking Institution, Trust Division) and Subsidiary 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements and of Other Comprehensive Income 
For the period from April 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017 and for the accumulated of the year ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 
(Thousands of pesos) 
             
Revenue from:2T182T17Var. Ps.Var. %Ac 2018Ac 2017Var. Ps.Var. %
Lodging494,93994.9472,17595.622,7644.8973,83995.2930,41495.543,4254.7
Property leases26,8025.121,5194.45,28324.548,8004.843,7294.55,07211.6
Hotel factory  -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Total revenue521,741100.0493,694100.028,0475.71,022,639100.0974,143100.048,4975.0
             
Costs and expenses from hotel services:            
Lodging132,09425.3121,07024.511,0249.1259,03625.3239,82724.619,2098.0
Administrative86,11916.579,06116.07,0588.9174,32817.0159,71416.414,6149.1
Maintenance21,6924.220,2724.11,4207.041,4994.139,2624.02,2375.7
Electricity30,5375.930,9966.3-459-1.556,6485.558,3396.0-1,690-2.9
Royalties34,8866.730,3956.24,49114.868,0586.760,1126.27,94713.2
Advertising and promotion25,4594.927,5765.6-2,116-7.751,8195.153,3545.5-1,535-2.9
Hotel factory5,7301.100.05,730 10,4231.000.010,423 
Total costs and expenses of hotel services336,51864309,36962.727,1498.8661,81264.7610,60762.751,2058.4
             
Gross margin185,22335.5184,32537.38960.5360,82835.3363,53637.3-2,708-0.7
             
Other costs and expenses:            
Property tax3,5440.73,4490.7942.86,5020.66,7970.7-296-4.3
Insurance1,4550.31,5570.3-104-6.62,8930.33,0600.3-168-5.5
Corporate administrative expenses24,4994.723,2754.71,2245.346,9554.646,6854.82700.6
Acquisition and organization expenses9,1381.83,7420.85,393144.215,6441.56,1890.69,455152.8
Others -4,056-0.8-929-0.2-3,128336.7-5,557-0.5-4,066-0.4-1,48936.6
Maintenance expenses5,8141.13,7400.82,07455.47,7480.85,8520.61,89632.4
Estimate of impairment of financial assets-10,760-2.119,9654.0-30,725-153.9-10,760-1.119,9652.0-30,725-153.9
AAP Termination of  Advisory Contract26,1605.046,8909.5-20,730-44.226,1602.646,8904.8-20,730-44.2
Depreciation of fixed asset 81,71715.762,18312.619,53431.4164,25916.1126,48213.037,77729.9
Total other costs and expenses137,51126.4163,87333.2-26,362-16.1253,84424.8257,85326.5-4,010-1.6
           0 
Operating income47,7139.120,4514.127,261133.3106,98410.5105,68210.81,3021.2
             
Interest income14,1482.713,7922.83562.646,4794.525,0442.621,43585.6
Interest expense73,28914.053,08810.820,20138.1121,16811.8103,86510.717,30316.7
Effect of valuation of derivative financial instruments -1,054-0.2151 -1,205-796.4-20,827-2.03480.0-21,175-6,082.4
Exchange rate loss (gain)-1,611-0.31,6740.3-3,284-196.3-1310.04,4390.5-4,571-103.0
Net income-10,871-2.1-20,369-4.19,497-46.611,5991.122,7692.3-11,170-49.1
             
Other comprehensive income items:            
Reserve for valuation effect of derivative financial instruments4,5440.9-12,137-2.516,681-137.4-28,128-2.8-22,648-2.3-5,48024.2
Comprehensive income-6,327-1.2-32,506-6.626,179-80.5-16,529-1.61200.0-16,649-13,870.4
             


Fideicomiso Irrevocable No. F/1616 (Deutsche Bank Mexico, S. A.
Multiple Banking Institution, Trust Division) and Subsidiary
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity 
From January 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017
(Thousands of pesos)
               
               
     Contributed capital Share-based compensation reserve Reserve for repurchase CBFIsProperty Revaluation SurplusReserve for valuation
effect of derivative financial instruments		Retained earnings Total trustors' equity
As of December 31, 2016 6,327,290 0 0029,241446,342 6,802,873
               
Distribution to holders of CBFIs -221,050        -221,050
Reserve for acquisition of shares     245,000  -245,000 0
Reserve for share-based payments  38,006      38,006
Comprehensive income         -22,64822,768 120
As of June 30, 2017  6,106,240 38,006 245,00006,593224,110   6,619,949
               
As of December 31, 2017 5,886,250 77,663 214,5962,802,54137,405-390,741   8,627,714
Distribution to holders of CBFIs -219,055        -219,055
Expenses related to the subscription of equity issuance-5,083        -5,083
Cancellation of repurchase fund      -176,950  176,950 0
Reserve for repurchase CBFIs     250,000  -250,000 0
Equity-settled share-based payments   2,222      2,222
Repurchase of CBFIs for payment of equity instruments   -1,087      -1,087
Repurchase of CBFIs      -92,538    -92,538
Reserve for share-based payments  17,275      17,275
Initial impact in the adoption of IFRS9       -29,968 -29,968
Comprehensive income         -28,12811,599 -16,529
As of June 30, 2018  5,662,112 96,073 195,1082,802,5419,277-482,160 8,282,951
               
               


Fideicomiso Irrevocable No. F/1616 (Deutsche Bank Mexico, S. A.
Multiple Banking Institution, Trust Division) and Subsidiary
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2018 and 2017
(Thousands of pesos)
   
 20182017
OPERATING ACTIVITIES  
   1,000  1,000
Net income before taxes11,59922,769
Adjustments:  
Depreciation and amortization164,259126,482
Uncollectible accounts-10,7600
Effect of valuation of derivative financial instruments -20,8270
Reserve for compensation payment due to termination of AAP26,16046,890
Debt interests121,168103,517
Gain on interests-46,479-25,040
 245,121274,619
   
Receivables and other accounts receivable22,9573,907
Related parties-14,395-7,050
Advanced payments-10,421-15,664
Recoverable taxes31,473103,312
Suppliers and other payables43,1407,681
Payable taxes-1,7222
   
Net cash flows generated by operating activities316,152366,806
   
INVESTING ACTIVITIES  
   
Acquisition of property, furniture and equipment-257,615-223,470
Prepaid property acquisitions -79,0210
Acquisition of intangible assets3,305-11,263
Gain on interests46,47925,040
Loan granted to related parties3,9310
   
Net cash flows utilized in investing activities-282,921-209,692
   
FINANCING ACTIVITIES  
   
Loans received200,0000
Interests related to bank debt -9160
Expenses related to equity issuance-5,0830
Repurchase of CBFIs-91,4030
Distribution to holders of certificates-219,055-221,050
Debt issuance amortization112,35018,723
Debt issuance interests-44,195-108,150
   
Net cash flows generated by financing activities-48,301-310,477
   
Net cash flows of the period-15,070-153,363
   
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year507,986849,077
   
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year492,915695,713
   


  
In Mexico:
In New York:
Lizette Chang, IROMaria Barona / Melanie Carpenter
Fibra Inn   i-advize Corporate CommunicationsIn Mexico:           
Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926   Tel. (212)406-3691
[email protected]   [email protected]
  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
