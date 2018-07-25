Fibra Inn Announces the Conclusion of Second Round Exclusive Subscription for Holders of FINN13 CBFIs

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV:FINN13) (ADR OTC:DFBRY) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), an internally-managed Mexican real estate investment trust specialized in the hotel industry serving the traveler with global brands, announced the conclusion of the second round terms of the exclusive subscription for Holders of Fibra Inn.

The Company informs holders of Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios identified by ticker symbol FINN13 (the “Holders” and the “CBFIs”, respectively) issued by Deutsche Bank México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria, as fiduciary of Trust F/1616 (“Issuer”), that:

The second round of the exclusive subscription for the Holders concluded today, July 25, 2018. Subscription of 30,989,229 (thirty million, nine hundred and eighty-nine thousand, two hundred and twenty nine) CBFIs. Subscription price per CBFI was Ps. 11.10 (eleven pesos 10/100), amount approved by the Financial Committee of the Trust and that represents a discount of 9.87% (nine point eighty-seven per cent) over the average weighted volume price of the CBFIs in the trading activity starting from one business day after the announcement of the Shareholders’ Meeting Notice, that is beginning April 30, 2018 and until the day that the Shareholders Meeting took place on May 11, 2018. Delivery and payment of subscribed CBFIs for the second round is today, July 25, 2018. The total number of CBFIs subscribed in the first round and in the second round reached 94,236,874 (ninety-four million, two hundred and thirty-six thousand, eight hundred and seventy-four) CBFIs. At this time, there are 523,075,633 (five hundred twenty-three million, seventy-five thousand, six hundred and thirty-three) CBFIs outstanding, considering the number of CBFIs that were subscribed in the first round and excluding the 11,180,783 (eleven million, one hundred and eighty thousand, seven hundred and eighty-three) CBFIs acquired by the Issuer’s repurchase program.

Fibra Inn received Ps. 1,046,029,301.40 (one billion, forty-six million, twenty-nine thousand, three hundred and one pesos 40/100) in cash resources from the sale of CBFIs subscribed in a preferential manner by the Holders. These proceeds will be used according to the purposes of the Trust as well as the instructions given by the Technical Committee.

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.