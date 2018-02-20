Fibra UNO Administracion de CV : FUNO reports no major damages on its properties after the earthquakes of February 16th and 19th

FIBRA UNO REPORTS NO MAJOR DAMAGES ON ITS PROPERTIES AFTER EARTHQUAKES

Mexico City, Mexico, February 19th, 2018.

Fibra Uno (BMV: FUNO11) ("FUNO" or "Fideicomiso F/1401"), the first and largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Mexico announces that, after an initial inspection of its properties located in the areas affected by the earthquakes from last Friday 16th and Monday 19th, it has not observed significant damage.

FUNO is currently conducting structural soundness assessments on all properties in the areas affected by the earthquake.

The Company has insurance policies against natural disasters as well as for loss of revenue arising from events like last Friday's and Monday's earthquake for all of its properties.

About Fibra Uno

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA (REIT) in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of real estate assets for leasing mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. As of September 30, 2017, Fibra Uno had a portfolio of 521 properties that totaled approximately 7.73 million sqm (approx. 83.2 million sqm) with footprint on 31 states of Mexico. Fibra Uno's strategy focuses in having the best locations with high-quality assets and geographic, segment and tenant diversification. Furthermore, Fibra Uno's management team has more than three decades of expertise in development and operation of all segments of the real estate industry.