Fibromyalgia Syndrome| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on the drug
pipeline for fibromyalgia
syndrome. The report includes a detailed analysis of the
pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data
collection period to treat fibromyalgia syndrome.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005299/en/
Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for fibromyalgia syndrome, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market in the future.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Fibromyalgia syndrome: Market overview
Fibromyalgia syndrome is a chronic condition that causes stiffness, pain
and tenderness of the muscles, tendons, and joints. It is also
characterized by restless sleep, tiredness, fatigue, anxiety,
depression, and disturbances in bowel function. Fibromyalgia causes
widespread pain, fatigue, and other types of discomfort. Symptoms can
appear anytime during a person’s life, but they are commonly reported to
appear around the age of 45 years. People with fibromyalgia need to work
with their doctor to come up with a treatment plan that provides the
best results. Fibromyalgia can also be hereditary. People with
rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or spinal arthritis (also known as
ankylosing spondylitis) have a higher risk of developing Fibromyalgia
syndrome.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Fibromyalgia
is one of the most common chronic pain conditions. While it can be found
in all age groups of both the genders, the prevalence is more common in
women, and it increases with growing age. Also, females who have a close
relative with fibromyalgia have a higher risk of experiencing
themselves.”
Fibromyalgia syndrome: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the fibromyalgia syndrome market
based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA
(oral, nasal, and transdermal), therapeutic modality (small molecule),
targets (cannabinoid receptor, CACNA2D1 protein, norepinephrine and
serotonin, calcium-activated potassium channel, COX-2 and DNA, GABA-B
receptor, MGLL, NMDA, opioid receptor, and serotonin receptor), MoA
(cannabinoid receptor antagonist, CACNA2D1 protein modulator,
norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, calcium-activated
potassium channel opener, COX-2 inhibitor and DNA directed DNA
polymerase inhibitor, GABA-B receptor modulator, MGLL inhibitor, NMDA
receptor modulator, opioid receptor antagonist, and serotonin receptor
antagonist), geographical segmentation (Americas and APAC) and
recruitment status (recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Based on the route of administration, more than 72% of the molecules
that are being investigated for the treatment of fibromyalgia syndrome
are administered orally.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005299/en/