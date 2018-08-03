Log in
Fibromyalgia Syndrome| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

08/03/2018 | 03:30pm CEST

Technavio has announced their latest analysis report on the drug pipeline for fibromyalgia syndrome. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat fibromyalgia syndrome.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005299/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for fibromyalgia syndrome, inc ...

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for fibromyalgia syndrome, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Fibromyalgia syndrome: Market overview

Fibromyalgia syndrome is a chronic condition that causes stiffness, pain and tenderness of the muscles, tendons, and joints. It is also characterized by restless sleep, tiredness, fatigue, anxiety, depression, and disturbances in bowel function. Fibromyalgia causes widespread pain, fatigue, and other types of discomfort. Symptoms can appear anytime during a person’s life, but they are commonly reported to appear around the age of 45 years. People with fibromyalgia need to work with their doctor to come up with a treatment plan that provides the best results. Fibromyalgia can also be hereditary. People with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or spinal arthritis (also known as ankylosing spondylitis) have a higher risk of developing Fibromyalgia syndrome.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Fibromyalgia is one of the most common chronic pain conditions. While it can be found in all age groups of both the genders, the prevalence is more common in women, and it increases with growing age. Also, females who have a close relative with fibromyalgia have a higher risk of experiencing themselves.”

Fibromyalgia syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the fibromyalgia syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, nasal, and transdermal), therapeutic modality (small molecule), targets (cannabinoid receptor, CACNA2D1 protein, norepinephrine and serotonin, calcium-activated potassium channel, COX-2 and DNA, GABA-B receptor, MGLL, NMDA, opioid receptor, and serotonin receptor), MoA (cannabinoid receptor antagonist, CACNA2D1 protein modulator, norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, calcium-activated potassium channel opener, COX-2 inhibitor and DNA directed DNA polymerase inhibitor, GABA-B receptor modulator, MGLL inhibitor, NMDA receptor modulator, opioid receptor antagonist, and serotonin receptor antagonist), geographical segmentation (Americas and APAC) and recruitment status (recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the route of administration, more than 72% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of fibromyalgia syndrome are administered orally.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

  • Drugs under development
  • Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

  • Therapies employed
  • RoA
  • Therapeutic modality
  • Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

  • Recruitment status
  • Gender
  • Age

Key Companies

  • Type of players
  • Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
