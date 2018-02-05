Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fidelity European Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 10:20am CET

5 February 2018

Fidelity European Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2017 will commence on 5 February 2018 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 7 March 2018.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:38a DFDS A/S : Share buyback week 5 2018
04:35a GB : GBG signals APAC growth with senior appointments
04:35a HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Grant of Options under SAYE Scheme
04:35a AGEAS : Once in a blue moon
04:35a CHINA NEW ECONOMY FUND : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
04:35a TESCO : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
04:33a ROLLS ROYCE : Trent XWB-97 Prepares for Entry into Service
04:30a ON REAL INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular
04:30a MTR : Director Dealing
04:26a Formation Group Plc - Notice of AGM
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.