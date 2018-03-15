Fidelity® NASDAQ Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund Declares Distribution

Fidelity Investments® announced today that the Fidelity® NASDAQ
Composite Index® Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ: ONEQ) will pay a quarterly
dividend of $0.44 per share from net investment income. The dividend
will be paid on March 21, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of
business on March 19, 2018. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2018.
About Fidelity Investments
Fidelity’s mission is to inspire
better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and
businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $6.9 trillion,
including managed assets of $2.5 trillion as of February 28, 2018, we
focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping
more than 27 million people invest their own life savings, 23,000
businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more
than 12,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology
solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for 70
years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on
the long-term success of our customers. For more information about
Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.
Before investing, consider the ETF’s investment objectives, risks,
charges, and expenses. Contact Fidelity for a prospectus or, if
available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it
carefully.
ETFs may trade at a discount to their NAV and are subject to the
market fluctuations of their underlying investments.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
Differences between the index and the ETF's portfolio, as well as
costs and expenses, may cause differences in performance.
The ETF is managed by Fidelity Management & Research Company. NASDAQ
is the listing market; licensor of the index and provides marketing
services for the ETF.
Consistent with its investment objective, the ETF may hire or
terminate money managers at any time without prior shareholder approval.
ETF shares are not individually redeemable from the fund. Shares,
other than Creation Units, may be sold only through a broker and may be
subject to brokerage commissions.
NASDAQ®, NASDAQ Composite®, and NASDAQ Composite Index® are
registered trademarks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (which with its
Affiliates are the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Fidelity.
The product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their
legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed,
or sold by the Corporations.
THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO
WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).
Fidelity, Fidelity Investments, Fidelity Investments and the Pyramid
Design logo and ONEQ are registered service marks of FMR LLC.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC
900 Salem
Street, Smithfield, RI 02917
838635.1.0
© 2018 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006510/en/