Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market - Global Forecasts to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/22/2018 | 01:14pm CET

The "Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market by Type (Wet, Dry, and Hybrid), Design (Natural, Forced, and Induced), End-User (Power Generation, Petrochemical and Oil & Gas, Iron & Steel and Metallurgy, Paper Mills), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market is projected to grow from an estimated US$1.78 billion in 2017 to US$2.15 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.78%, from 2017 to 2022.

Stringent environmental regulations and growth in industrial activities are driving the demand for the field-erected cooling tower market across the world. The rise in alternative energy programs is a restraint for the field-erected cooling tower market.

The power generation segment is the largest end-user market. Field-erected cooling towers are used to cool the circulating water. Power plants implement closed cooling systems with the towers to deal with water scarcity. The towers initiate the cooling process by reusing the water, making power plants economical and environment-friendly. The growth in the energy demand, resulting from increasing population, is likely to drive the demand for field-erected cooling towers in the power generation industry.

The Asia Pacific region was expected to lead the field-erected cooling tower market with the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The rising population, urbanization, and industrialization, along with growing concerns related to infrastructure development in China and India are some of the factors driving the market in this region. Further, the region is developing as the fastest growing end-market for iron & steel and metallurgy. The region houses the world's biggest steel industry, which would further boost the field-erected cooling tower market in the region.

The leading players in the field-erected cooling tower market are SPX (US), Hamon (Belgium), Enexio (Germany), Evapco (US), and BAC (US).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Type

7 Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Design

8 Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By End-User

9 Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Babcock & Wilcox (B&W)
  • Baltimore Aircoil
  • Benchmarking
  • Brentwood Industries
  • Delta Cooling Towers
  • Enexio
  • Evapco
  • Hamon & Cie
  • International Cooling Tower
  • Mesan
  • Paharpur
  • SPX
  • Star Cooling Towers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvrpgd/fielderected?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
