FileCloud : Launches Managed Service Provider Partner Program

FileCloud,
a cloud-agnostic Enterprise File Sync and Sharing Solution (EFSS), today
announced the launch of the FileCloud Online partner program. Managed
Service Providers (MSPs) can now resell FileCloud Online, a
customizable, secure EFSS fully hosted by FileCloud. Delivering data
ownership, residency and control with compliance in Canada, APAC or
Europe, FileCloud Online is the only hybrid cloud offering in the market
that offers direct, low latency access to on-premise windows file
servers and the cloud for remote access.
“File sharing and collaboration is a core use case for any
organization,” said Venkat Ramasamy, COO, FileCloud. “FileCloud Online
outperforms rival EFSS solutions and delivers MSPs with the opportunity
to capture market potential netting greater user satisfaction, customer
retention and higher margins.”
With FileCloud Online, MSPs own the customer relationship and receive
access to special partner pricing every year as their customers renew
subscriptions. Contrary to other channel programs, FileCloud Online MSP
partner program doesn’t have any annual sales quotas. The only criteria
for qualification is that the partners should run a managed service
provider or IT reseller business with an established track record.
With FileCloud Online, users in headquarters get low latency, direct
file access to on-premise file servers and remote users can access files
via the cloud. FileCloud Online seamlessly synchronizes files between
cloud and local servers to fulfill organizations’ disaster recovery and
backup needs. FileCloud Online offers MSPs an enterprise-grade solution
that is more secure and feature-rich than competitors at a lower cost to
clients.
“Small to mid-sized businesses want to organize their data similarly to
large enterprises, using a combination of self-hosted, cloud and hybrid
options,” said Donald Austin, Executive Director from One Pacific Ltd.,
an Asia-based provider of Digital and Cloud Solutions for businesses.
“With FileCloud Online, we have been able to launch our own branded
cloud storage solution in minutes, delivering a critical file sharing
and collaboration solution to our customers.”
With the enterprise file sharing and sync market topping $5 billion,
FileCloud Online offers a compelling solution for MSPs to retain
existing clients interested in hybrid cloud capabilities while winning
new clients in search of a proven, scalable and easily deployable
solution. Find out more: https://www.getfilecloud.com.
About FileCloud
FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that
organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity,
while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by
CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file
sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and
hybrid clouds. The company offers two products—Tonido for consumers, and
FileCloud for businesses—that are used by millions of customers around
the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises,
educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service
providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005252/en/