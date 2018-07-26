FileCloud : Launches Managed Service Provider Partner Program

FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic Enterprise File Sync and Sharing Solution (EFSS), today announced the launch of the FileCloud Online partner program. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can now resell FileCloud Online, a customizable, secure EFSS fully hosted by FileCloud. Delivering data ownership, residency and control with compliance in Canada, APAC or Europe, FileCloud Online is the only hybrid cloud offering in the market that offers direct, low latency access to on-premise windows file servers and the cloud for remote access.

“File sharing and collaboration is a core use case for any organization,” said Venkat Ramasamy, COO, FileCloud. “FileCloud Online outperforms rival EFSS solutions and delivers MSPs with the opportunity to capture market potential netting greater user satisfaction, customer retention and higher margins.”

With FileCloud Online, MSPs own the customer relationship and receive access to special partner pricing every year as their customers renew subscriptions. Contrary to other channel programs, FileCloud Online MSP partner program doesn’t have any annual sales quotas. The only criteria for qualification is that the partners should run a managed service provider or IT reseller business with an established track record.

With FileCloud Online, users in headquarters get low latency, direct file access to on-premise file servers and remote users can access files via the cloud. FileCloud Online seamlessly synchronizes files between cloud and local servers to fulfill organizations’ disaster recovery and backup needs. FileCloud Online offers MSPs an enterprise-grade solution that is more secure and feature-rich than competitors at a lower cost to clients.

“Small to mid-sized businesses want to organize their data similarly to large enterprises, using a combination of self-hosted, cloud and hybrid options,” said Donald Austin, Executive Director from One Pacific Ltd., an Asia-based provider of Digital and Cloud Solutions for businesses. “With FileCloud Online, we have been able to launch our own branded cloud storage solution in minutes, delivering a critical file sharing and collaboration solution to our customers.”

With the enterprise file sharing and sync market topping $5 billion, FileCloud Online offers a compelling solution for MSPs to retain existing clients interested in hybrid cloud capabilities while winning new clients in search of a proven, scalable and easily deployable solution. Find out more: https://www.getfilecloud.com.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity, while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products—Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses—that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.

