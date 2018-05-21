Finance House : GM Among Top 50 Indian ...

Abu Dhabi - 21 May 2018 - Finance House General Manager, Abdul Hamid Taylor was listed among the 'Top 50 Indian Executives in The Arab World 2018' during Forbes' sixth annual event.

With fifty years of experience in the banking and financial sector in UAE, Abdul Hamid Taylor is among the visionaries behind the business strategy of Finance House. Commenting on the listing, he said: 'Success can be attributed to many factors. Among them; honesty, sincerity, an eye for detail, and an abundance of hard work. The time and effort it takes to build a career and develop expertise in a particular field is not effort wasted when you witness your work materializing in the company and watch the seeds you have planted grow'.

The merit of the award is based on the number of vote nominations received and evidence supplied regarding financial impact, growth in revenues and profits, employment impact, experience and title.

In honor of the nominees, Forbes Middle East hosted a glittering event to celebrate the Top Indian Leaders in the Arab World. The event was attended by the region's most influential Indian business tycoons and executives who have achieved extraordinary success in the Arab world.

Taylor's extensive experience in financial institutions in UAE and his countless contributions to Finance House's vision and mission are complimented by the transparency and integrity of the quality of work he provides.

'Luck is not the only factor to make an individual's career. The hours and the effort have to be put in, without any compromise on sincerity and integrity. The results will manifest in the direct work environment, the company as a whole, and ultimately in the entire industry,' concluded Taylor.