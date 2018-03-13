Finance of America Foundation : & HLP to Create National Platform to Help Families Sustain Homeownership

The Finance of America Foundation and HLP (hlp.org)
today announced they will create a new national platform to connect
homeowners facing foreclosure or other financial problems with the
assistance they need to keep their homes. This national utility will be
free for consumers, government agencies, nonprofit counselors and the
mortgage industry.
The platform will be a central source of information about aid programs
nationwide, including state and federal government programs and private
charitable resources. In addition, individuals will be able to apply for
many of these programs via HLP’s secure, online channel. To help guide
homeowners, the platform will also provide free, on-demand chat services
with nonprofit HUD-approved housing counselors.
The new platform will be funded by a grant from the Finance of America
Foundation and developed by HLP, with guidance from the foundation’s
advisory board of executives and former government officials. It is
scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2018.
“Hundreds of new programs were created during the financial crisis, but
many homeowners and mortgage company representatives had no idea how or
where to find this information,” said Sara Sefcovic, president of the
Finance of America Foundation. “The recent natural disasters highlight
the fact that access to aid still remains fragmented and difficult to
obtain. By partnering with HLP to build a comprehensive database and a
secure way to apply for help, we can make an enormous difference by
providing immediate assistance to homeowners struggling to find a way to
keep their homes.”
HLP, a national nonprofit organization, currently operates a technology
platform where the largest commercial banks, mortgage servicing
companies, government agencies and nonprofit counselors exchange data
and documents with homeowners seeking loan modifications and other
assistance. Working with IndiSoft, its technology partner, HLP will
build the center’s website and resource database while working with all
of these organizations to gather and regularly update information for
the site. It will also work with mortgage companies, government agencies
and other housing organizations to place links to the platform on their
websites.
“This collaborative effort will offer universal access and better
transparency to all homeowner assistance programs. We believe this will
significantly increase the utilization of these programs and
dramatically improve how we sustain homeownership nationally,” said Mark
Cole, HLP’s chief executive officer.
Barney Frank, former U.S. Representative from Massachusetts, is advising
the Finance of America Foundation in this effort and believes the new
platform can play a significant role in helping distressed homeowners.
“While we have made significant progress in many ways in the 10 years
since the financial crisis, we have not yet implemented a solution that
allows government, the lending industry and counselors to work together
effectively on behalf of individuals facing financial distress,” said
Frank. “This platform will be a welcome source of assistance for
individuals as well as an opportunity for mortgage companies to provide
a better customer experience and demonstrate their commitment to
sustainable homeownership. It will also provide more visibility for the
wide array of government programs available throughout the 50 states and
to the thousands of nonprofit housing counselors who work tirelessly to
help people in need.”
About the Finance of America Foundation
Established in 2016, the Finance of America Foundation is committed to
connecting individuals facing financial distress with sources of relief
at the federal, state and local levels. By leveraging the resources and
intellectual capital of Finance of America, the Foundation offers
support, education and relief to distressed borrowers that stretch
beyond traditional mortgage industry approaches. The Finance of America
Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3).
About HLP
HLP is a unique collaborative created in 2009 that engages the key
stakeholders who work with families on homeownership - nonprofit
counselors, advocates, mortgage lenders, servicers and investors,
attorneys and government agencies. Being a national, neutral, nonprofit
organization allows us to listen to all the parties and build solutions
that support homeowners and incorporate the unique needs of all
stakeholders. As a result, HLP unifies the housing industry by helping
individuals and families achieve and sustain homeownership. Stakeholders
share information with each other via our technology platform and
collaborate to find solutions to help homeowners. To date, we have
helped more than 600,000 homeowners and aspiring homeowners.
