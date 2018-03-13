Financial Technology and the Corporate - Equity Investments Big Among Asia Corporates - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Financial
Payments, lending and foreign exchange have been the battlegrounds for
financial institution digitisation since the early 2000s and we are now
at a point where all three products are unrecognisable from where they
were at the turn of the century in terms of execution and interface,
particularly for customers. These products make up a very small part of
corporate treasurers' banking needs indicating huge potential
opportunities for providers to fill the gaps still remaining. Given the
cost and time associated with technology upgrades and product
development, the most pressing questions for financial institutions
remain: what areas offer most opportunity, is it best to collaborate or
conquer and what, if any, is the revenue upside?
Three quarters of large, global businesses see fintech companies taking
market share from incumbent financial suppliers over the next five
years. This view is even more aggressive among China, Hong Kong,
Singapore and UK based businesses with 90 percent of treasurers in these
regions forecasting a loss of market share from incumbent FIs at the
hands of fintech start-ups and vendors over the coming five years.
Conversely, the future is brighter for FIs across Australia, France and
the US. Between 20-30 percent of businesses in those markets forecast
that technology advancements from fintech companies will work as
catalysts for improvement and/or fintechs will be acquired by the banks
rather than achieve any cut through on their own. These three markets
are also the most dismissive of the future impact of fintech companies
with 10-20 percent of corporates reporting they will not be as impactful
as originally thought, in any form.
The Asia markets of China, Singapore and Hong Kong report fintech
solutions as having a highly positive effect on the ease with which they
run their business. The manufacturing and Non-Bank FI sectors also
report the highest impact of fintech in regard to making their
businesses easier to run.
Despite the many high-profile concepts and product roll outs from banks,
global treasurers have a decidedly average view on if banks are keeping
up with new financial technology or not. Across all markets covered and
all industries, treasurers are relatively unimpressed with bank efforts.
Practical solutions that can be applied to solve quick pain points are
needed but where are banks to start?
Key Topics Covered
-
Financial Technology in Corporate Banking
-
Leaders and Laggards: what markets are leading the way?
-
93 percent of large Singapore-based corporates use a non-bank fintech
provider
-
Equity investments big among Asia corporates
-
Opportunities and Barriers
-
Risk, compliance and regtech
-
Counterparty risk and other barriers
-
If corporates could talk to their banks
-
What do businesses want?
-
The positives of digitisation outweigh the negatives
-
Detailed Data Tables
-
Proportion of new business investment allocated to Fintech development
-
Role of Fintech companies over next 5 years
-
Areas of improvement through technology
-
Business banking needs currently met by non-bank Fintech providers
-
Trust in fintech providers for TB / Cash Management
-
Key regulatory / compliance needs best addressed by regtech
-
Biggest barriers / hurdles for Fintech companies in commercial banking
-
Interest in non-operational equity investment
-
Is Fintech making it easier to run your business?
-
Negatively impacted business elements due to Fintech / digitisation
-
Mind share in global Fintech brands
-
Most important Fintech technologies
-
Customer churn due to new Fintech solutions
-
Are banks keeping up with new Fintech innovations?
-
Country with the greatest Fintech innovations
Companies Mentioned
-
Alibaba
-
Atom Bank
-
Avant
-
Blockchain
-
Fiserv
-
Funding Circle
-
Infosys
-
Jimubox
-
Kreditech
-
Lending Club
-
Lufax
-
Prosper
-
Qufengi
-
Rate Setter
-
Stripe
-
Transferwise
-
Wealthfront
-
Worldremit
-
Xero
-
ZhongAn
