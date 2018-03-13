Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Financial Technology and the Corporate - Equity Investments Big Among Asia Corporates - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 03:59pm EDT

The "Financial Technology and the Corporate: The Role of Technology in Corporate Banking as Told by Global Treasurers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Payments, lending and foreign exchange have been the battlegrounds for financial institution digitisation since the early 2000s and we are now at a point where all three products are unrecognisable from where they were at the turn of the century in terms of execution and interface, particularly for customers. These products make up a very small part of corporate treasurers' banking needs indicating huge potential opportunities for providers to fill the gaps still remaining. Given the cost and time associated with technology upgrades and product development, the most pressing questions for financial institutions remain: what areas offer most opportunity, is it best to collaborate or conquer and what, if any, is the revenue upside?

Three quarters of large, global businesses see fintech companies taking market share from incumbent financial suppliers over the next five years. This view is even more aggressive among China, Hong Kong, Singapore and UK based businesses with 90 percent of treasurers in these regions forecasting a loss of market share from incumbent FIs at the hands of fintech start-ups and vendors over the coming five years.

Conversely, the future is brighter for FIs across Australia, France and the US. Between 20-30 percent of businesses in those markets forecast that technology advancements from fintech companies will work as catalysts for improvement and/or fintechs will be acquired by the banks rather than achieve any cut through on their own. These three markets are also the most dismissive of the future impact of fintech companies with 10-20 percent of corporates reporting they will not be as impactful as originally thought, in any form.

The Asia markets of China, Singapore and Hong Kong report fintech solutions as having a highly positive effect on the ease with which they run their business. The manufacturing and Non-Bank FI sectors also report the highest impact of fintech in regard to making their businesses easier to run.

Despite the many high-profile concepts and product roll outs from banks, global treasurers have a decidedly average view on if banks are keeping up with new financial technology or not. Across all markets covered and all industries, treasurers are relatively unimpressed with bank efforts. Practical solutions that can be applied to solve quick pain points are needed but where are banks to start?

Key Topics Covered

  1. Financial Technology in Corporate Banking
  2. Leaders and Laggards: what markets are leading the way?
  3. 93 percent of large Singapore-based corporates use a non-bank fintech provider
  4. Equity investments big among Asia corporates
  5. Opportunities and Barriers
  6. Risk, compliance and regtech
  7. Counterparty risk and other barriers
  8. If corporates could talk to their banks
  9. What do businesses want?
  10. The positives of digitisation outweigh the negatives
  11. Detailed Data Tables
  12. Proportion of new business investment allocated to Fintech development
  13. Role of Fintech companies over next 5 years
  14. Areas of improvement through technology
  15. Business banking needs currently met by non-bank Fintech providers
  16. Trust in fintech providers for TB / Cash Management
  17. Key regulatory / compliance needs best addressed by regtech
  18. Biggest barriers / hurdles for Fintech companies in commercial banking
  19. Interest in non-operational equity investment
  20. Is Fintech making it easier to run your business?
  21. Negatively impacted business elements due to Fintech / digitisation
  22. Mind share in global Fintech brands
  23. Most important Fintech technologies
  24. Customer churn due to new Fintech solutions
  25. Are banks keeping up with new Fintech innovations?
  26. Country with the greatest Fintech innovations

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba
  • Atom Bank
  • Avant
  • Blockchain
  • Fiserv
  • Funding Circle
  • Infosys
  • Jimubox
  • Kreditech
  • Lending Club
  • Lufax
  • Prosper
  • Qufengi
  • Rate Setter
  • Stripe
  • Transferwise
  • Wealthfront
  • Worldremit
  • Xero
  • ZhongAn

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t927wq/financial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pROHM : ‘Pagliacci’ has perfect message for modern times
AQ
04:17pVIVUS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
04:17pVITAL THERAPIES : reports 4Q loss
AQ
04:17pBELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q18 INVESTMENT COMMUNITY TELECONFERENCE APRIL 19, 2018 AT 4 : 30 p.m. ET
AQ
04:17pMONGODB, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pKITE REALTY TRUST : Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center
AQ
04:17pA.M. BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications
BU
04:17pHERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results
BU
04:17pBLACKSTONE LP : Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.