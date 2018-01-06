Financially Disadvantaged Children Victimized Almost Exclusively, Says SubscriberWise Founder David Howe

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today unsurprising but critical conclusions that children from
financially struggling families are victimized by identity fraud in
numbers that utterly dwarf children from homes where caretakers have
financial resources and options.
The news follows a new case of child identity fraud – among hundreds and
hundreds of similar cases previously exposed by SubscriberWise since
2006 – which was uncovered after a young adult, who just moved out of
her home and applied for internet service, discovered that she was
victimized years ago when she was just a baby-girl in diapers.
“As I’ve done so many times over the past decade or so, I’ll once again
let the criminal victimization from this latest child-crime revelation
speak for itself (https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/01-04-18-09-19-25a-toddler-id-fraud),”
said David
Howe, SubscriberWise founder. “And while on first glance this crime
doesn’t reveal immediate insight about the financial situation of either
the victim or her perpetrator, on closer examination the details are
undeniable.
“Unfortunately, and like all previous cases I’ve been involved, the
perpetrator – a parent, guardian, or relative in every case – is
struggling with difficult to desperate financial hardship as evidenced
by extremely adverse credit reports and scores.
“Of course, this challenging money and credit dilemma is exactly why
children are routinely victimized every day in the U.S.A.,” emphasized
Howe.
“For the record, it’s not because of bad intent or neglect,” continued
Howe. “It’s also not because there is a desire to harm a child or
defraud a creditor. Rather, the reasons are obvious. It’s because the
perpetrator – the parent, guardian, or relative – she or he can’t meet
an existing obligation at the same time there is an outstanding
obligation with the same service provider that is subjected to the
behavior.
“It’s also because of ignorance regarding the very real and negative
future consequences that the child will often suffer as a young adult,
just like the situation with this recent victim (https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/01-04-18-09-19-25a-toddler-id-fraud),”
Howe confirmed.
“And to be certain, child identity theft has remained an unabated crime
impacting more than 200 children every day because Congress has failed
to implement common-sense technology solutions that would dramatically
reduce the occurrence.
“But how can I conclude that the crime and victimization are related to
poverty and financial hardship in every case,” asked Howe rhetorically?
“Because I’ve had the opportunity to review nearly 100,000 individual
consumer reports and scores over the past decade and a half. And in
every instance involving a child identity crime – specifically where the
parent or guardian is involved and has acknowledged the crime or has
been criminally convicted - the mathematical models and subscriber
segmentation reveal that these cases all involve consumers whose credit
ratings are in the bottom 25 percent of the adult credit consuming
population.
“In fact, in most cases they’re in the bottom 10 percent,” Howe noted.
“And that’s another way of saying these caretakers are in a financial
crisis at the very moment a reckless decision to engage in federal SSN
and application fraud is made involving a child who is otherwise loved
and cared for by the very individual perpetrating the harm.
“For several years now, the government has been voicing to its citizens
‘If you see something then say something’. I appreciate this message and
have heard it many times before,” Howe concluded. “And I pay attention
to this message, believe me. So today I’m letting President Trump and
Congress know that the Credit Czar has seen plenty and will continue to
say plenty until this critical child safety concern is given the
attention and resources it desperately deserves.”
