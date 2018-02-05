Financials Down Amid Market Rout -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies slid as markets worldwide reeled from the shock of rising wage inflation and higher Treasury yields.

The plunge in the Dow Jones Industrial Average--the 30-strong blue-chip index registered its biggest ever intraday point loss--was a "panic" inspired by concerns about rising Treasury rates, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. Wall Street brokerages are warning clients that Treasury yields are moving too fast for stock investors to ignore. "We think there is growing concern about the inexorable rise [in interest rates and inflation expectations] getting out of hand due to unfunded fiscal spending and a Fed that appears to be behind the curve," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 fell by more than 2%, bringing its losses from its all-time high in January to more than 5%.

Volatility, which had all but disappeared from the stock market since President Donald Trump's election, is back with a vengeance. Despite recording the biggest January gain since 2003, the S&P 500 is now within 2% of turning negative on the year-to-date. The Chicago Board Options Exchange volatility index, a widely followed measure of volatility expectations, calculated using the cost of insuring stock portfolios on the options market, rose by more than one third and has now more than trebled since late last year.

Wells Fargo shares fell sharply after the Federal Reserve said the bank would have to replace four board directors in 2018 and launched an enforcement action limiting the size of the third-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Republican economist Lawrence Lindsey withdrew his name from consideration for the post of Federal Reserve vice chairman on the day that Jerome Powell formally took over as chairman.

