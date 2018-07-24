Financials Edge up as Bond Prices Stabilize -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies edged higher as U.S. government bond prices stabilized. Strong gains in UBS's investment banking division boosted overall profit in the last quarter, but the bank warned that political and trade tensions could shake investor confidence in financial markets. Fannie Mae's chief executive is slated to leave the mortgage-finance giant by year's end, creating a question mark about who will lead an important part of the housing market at a time of uncertainty about its future. The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

-Amy Pessetto, [email protected]