Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Financials Edge up as Bond Prices Stabilize -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:02pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies edged higher as U.S. government bond prices stabilized. Strong gains in UBS's investment banking division boosted overall profit in the last quarter, but the bank warned that political and trade tensions could shake investor confidence in financial markets. Fannie Mae's chief executive is slated to leave the mortgage-finance giant by year's end, creating a question mark about who will lead an important part of the housing market at a time of uncertainty about its future. The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

-Amy Pessetto, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
05:02pFinancials Edge up as Bond Prices Stabilize -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02:53pItaly bond rout showed the perils of relying on risk models - study
RE
04:22aGLOBAL AIRFARES, HOTEL RATES TO RISE IN 2019 : industry forecast
RE
07/23Financials Move Higher as Bond Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/19Following the Fed, Central Banks Are Ready to Raise Rates
DJ
07/19Euro zone banks at risk if rates rise sharply - IMF
RE
07/18ECB to hike rates before next downturn, say confident economists - Reuters poll
RE
07/18Powell Affirms Fed's Plan to Raise Interest Rates Gradually Before House Panel -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as fears of oversupply ebb
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.