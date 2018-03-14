Log in
Financials Fall Alongside Bond Yields -- Financials Roundup

03/14/2018 | 10:09pm CET

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies fell alongside a decline in bond yields. U.S. government bond yields notched their third-straight decline after data showed retail sales unexpectedly slipped in February, hinting at some slowdown in economic momentum early in the year. President Donald Trump has offered Lawrence Kudlow the job as director of the National Economic Council, making the economic commentator one of the president's top economic advisers, Mr. Kudlow said in an interview. A former technology executive at Equifax was charged with insider trading over claims he sold shares in the company after learning about its massive data breach last year. British insurer Prudential has split its European and international arms into two new companies, the latest example of wide-ranging restructuring of the European insurance sector. Congress wants to accelerate a shakeup of one firm's dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages. Lawmakers have floated a proposal requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider credit scores beyond Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score. China's sovereign-wealth fund has sold out of its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a longstanding relationship with the private-equity giant at a time of growing tensions between the U.S. and China. Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services. The brokerage arm of Bank of America Corp. said it would consolidate its private banking, international and institutional groups to better serve its richest clients.

Write to Amy Pessetto at [email protected]

