Financials Flat After Mixed Earnings Reports -- Financials Roundup

07/26/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders were more or less flat amid mixed earnings reports. KKR's second-quarter profit rose as the leveraged-buyout firm sold off assets into a strong stock market. Shares of Synchrony Financial fell sharply after Walmart said it had struck a deal with rival Capital One Financial, giving it Synchrony's position as issuer of store credit cards, according to The Wall Street Journal. Credit-card processor Mastercard reported an increase in profit in its latest quarter as the value of card transactions rose by about 15%, with Europe outperforming compared with other markets. Wells Fargo is exploring a sale of its Eastdil Secured real-estate unit, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

