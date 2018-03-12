Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Financials Higher as Goldman Sachs Sets up CEO Transition -- Financials Roundup

03/12/2018 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of banks, lenders and other financial companies were higher amid personnel moves at a sector giant.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said that Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey Schwartz will step down next month, paving the way for David Solomon to be groomed as the next chief executive of the bank. Mr. Schwartz will retire on April 20, and Mr. Solomon will become the sole operating chief and president. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that current CEO Lloyd Blankfein is set to retire as soon as the end of 2018.

Financier Lynn Tilton has placed the Zohar investment funds--key elements of her private-equity empire--into chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Deutsche Bank said the share pricing for the coming partial float of its asset-management unit DWS Group values the business at $7.4 billion to $8.9 billion.

U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest over $370 million in one of Vietnam's largest private sector banks Techcombank, the latest move by foreign firms seeking to expand in the Southeast Asian frontier market. ([email protected])

